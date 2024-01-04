Accordion Potatoes Are Sure To Impress At Your Next Party
If you're searching for a striking potato dish to impress at your next party, we have just the recommendation. It's time for the creamy dauphinoise, layered pavé, and tender galette to step aside and make way for the gutsy accordion potato. This show-stopping dish is made by making a series of well-placed slashes across the surface of sliced potatoes to make them stretchable, like an accordion (you might have seen a similar technique in viral TikTok videos for Korean salad where whole cucumbers are pulled apart like a slinky). These shallow cuts expose more of the inside of the potato, creating extra surface area that crisps up when it's deep-fried or baked.
Heartier than a single french fry, these crunchy oval discs are perfect for serving buffet-style where they can be dipped in ranch, ketchup, or salsa as your party guests mingle. However, they also make a pretty and unexpected side when served at a sit-down meal with baked fish, steak, or chicken schnitzel courtesy of their eye-catching crisscrossed pattern. Dressed up or down, these golden taters are soft in the middle and crispy on the outside. Better yet, you can prep them ahead of time and safely leave them in the fridge overnight in a bowl of water, which is a fantastic time-saver for when you're busy making the other elements of your party spread. The water prevents browning and removes excess starch, which elicits a crunchier exterior when the slices are fried.
How to prep accordion potatoes for the fryer
To make accordion potatoes, begin by cutting your peeled potatoes into slices that are 2 to 3 centimeters thick. Lay them on a cutting board and make shallow cuts across their surface in vertical lines. Be mindful to cut halfway into the depth of each slice and not fully through to the bottom, similar to how you would prep Hasselback potatoes. Then turn the slices over and make shallow cuts on the other side in a diagonal fashion. Though it isn't necessary, it can help to place the slices between two chopsticks or skewers that will block your knife at the perfect depth, preventing you from slicing through the entire thickness of the potato. When you pick up a slice, you should be able to stretch it open and closed, just like an accordion, to reveal the apertures inside.
Whether you fry them in oil, air fry them, or slather them in melted butter and seasonings before baking in the oven, the fat will crisp up the crisscrossed network of crevices and grooves, resulting in a satisfying crunch when you first bite into them. This appetizingly golden exterior, when paired with its yieldingly soft middle, makes for a dish that hits every texture hot spot. Plus, their lattice-like ridges can hold more yummy seasonings than regular potato sides, such as fries or croquettes.