Accordion Potatoes Are Sure To Impress At Your Next Party

If you're searching for a striking potato dish to impress at your next party, we have just the recommendation. It's time for the creamy dauphinoise, layered pavé, and tender galette to step aside and make way for the gutsy accordion potato. This show-stopping dish is made by making a series of well-placed slashes across the surface of sliced potatoes to make them stretchable, like an accordion (you might have seen a similar technique in viral TikTok videos for Korean salad where whole cucumbers are pulled apart like a slinky). These shallow cuts expose more of the inside of the potato, creating extra surface area that crisps up when it's deep-fried or baked.

Heartier than a single french fry, these crunchy oval discs are perfect for serving buffet-style where they can be dipped in ranch, ketchup, or salsa as your party guests mingle. However, they also make a pretty and unexpected side when served at a sit-down meal with baked fish, steak, or chicken schnitzel courtesy of their eye-catching crisscrossed pattern. Dressed up or down, these golden taters are soft in the middle and crispy on the outside. Better yet, you can prep them ahead of time and safely leave them in the fridge overnight in a bowl of water, which is a fantastic time-saver for when you're busy making the other elements of your party spread. The water prevents browning and removes excess starch, which elicits a crunchier exterior when the slices are fried.