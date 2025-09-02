How Costco Got Its Unforgettable Name

Costco has a pretty iconic name. It's short, catchy, and known in households across the world for offering bulk items and its Kirkland Signature brand foods for cheap. However, what many don't know is that the retailer was not always called Costco. Back in 1976, it had a different name: Price Club.

The first Price Club warehouse sold exclusively to small businesses, but quickly realized it would earn more selling bulk items to everyday consumers with a membership. It was named after founder Sol Price while also referencing the chain's low prices. Price Club was the first of its kind, but it was quickly followed up when Jim Sinegal and Jeff Brotman opened the first Costco location in 1983. The former had worked for Price in the past and likely saw promise in the idea of a wholesale warehouse. The two companies merged in 1993 and became PriceCostco, which was then shortened to Costco in 1997. Combining helped the two companies overtake Sam's Club, which had previously outnumbered both individual chains in sales.

Costco has never outright stated the meaning of its name, but many think it is a portmanteau of the words "cost" and "company." Regardless of the meaning, the change from Price Club to Costco was a good marketing decision, as it helped the company differentiate itself more clearly from its main competitor, Sam's Club.