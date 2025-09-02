This Stylish Kitchen Drawer Trend May Look Great But Is Terrible For Functionality

Renovating a kitchen can be an exciting yet daunting task, with every decision from the type of faucet to the color of the backsplash falling in your lap. Your builder might ask how many cabinets you'd like and how many drawers, and if you weren't expecting this question, you might tell them to follow whatever's trending. When it's all said and done, your kitchen might look like something right off the cover of Better Homes & Gardens, but those three-foot-long drawers will be more of a hindrance than you ever expected.

Wide kitchen drawers are all the rage these days, but you have to think about not just their aesthetic, but their functionality, too, which isn't necessarily the best. There's nothing more annoying than cooking with a guest in the kitchen and asking them to take six steps back so you can open that gigantic drawer, only to smash their hip with the corner of the drawer anyway because you miscalculated just how big it was. Or think about how inconvenient it already is to go digging through multiple drawers for the utensil you can't find. Now picture doing this in a drawer double or triple the size with little to no built-in organization. Wider and deeper drawers might be able to store larger appliances, but they're not so great for neatly lining up all those whisks and spatulas you were looking forward to hiding, even if Giada De Laurentiis' must-have kitchen feature for easy storage helps a little bit.