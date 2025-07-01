Giada De Laurentiis' Must-Have Kitchen Feature For Easy Storage

A survey conduced by Eagle Woodworking showed that 57.6% of people feel stress every day due to a cluttered kitchen, while nearly 42% have trouble finding things. If you didn't have enough reasons to keep things in order before, there's another one. But it's often easier said than done. We asked celebrity chef and Peroni enthusiast Giada De Laurentiis how she maximizes her kitchen space and cuts down on clutter. For De Laurentiis, it's all about drawer space.

"I love custom pull out drawers that are deep enough to hold your pots and pans," she said. "I also love shallow drawers to hold pantry items. It makes it easy to access all your items while also keeping it clean and organized."

Deep drawers can seem bulky or take up too much space during a kitchen remodel. But when it comes to finding room for those pots and pans, there are only so many clever storage spaces you can use. You can't argue against the functionality of deep drawers. Taking De Laurentiis' second suggestion, you can balance the space by pairing a deep drawer with a shallow drawer above it. We have some ideas for what can go in a shallow drawer here. The key is having a plan for how you'll organize your drawer space.