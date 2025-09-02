The Old Indiana Bar That Allegedly Served Historical Figures Like Al Capone

Al Capone is famous for a lot of things — but perhaps lesser-known as a gourmand and avid traveler. When the New-York-native crime boss was in his home base of Chicago, Capone was a well-known regular at the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge. Elsewhere across the U.S., Capone was also a patron of The Ohio Club (Arkansas' oldest bar), where a life-sized statue of the mobster still sits on a bench just outside the restaurant's doors. But, just east of Capone's Illinois lies Indiana — and during his travels, he was pulling up a barstool at the Knickerbocker Saloon.

The Hoosier State is home to more than a few gastronomic historical hotspots. The oldest restaurant in Indiana once served Abraham Lincoln. In similar fashion, the Knickerbocker Saloon has been serving the Lafayette community for nearly 200 years, making it the oldest bar in the state of Indiana .

Knickerbocker received the first liquor license in the state ("the first place to allow patrons to legally drink in Hoosier territory," as the Knickerbocker Saloon's official website puts it) back in 1835, when the joint was still known as the Gault House Tavern. Capone himself wouldn't be born for another 64 years. Its current name didn't arrive until 1874, after a brief stint as the "Cherry Wood Bar" during the 1850s and '60s.