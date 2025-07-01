The Arkansas Restaurant That Once Hosted America's Most Notorious Mobsters

Nothing works up an appetite like organized crime...or professional baseball. At The Ohio Club, the oldest continuously operating bar-slash-restaurant in Arkansas, the "who's who" of both realms have pulled up a barstool and made history. The Ohio Club has been serving the Hot Springs community since 1905, when it was first opened as a bar and casino. Over the years, Ohio Club fixtures have included Al Capone (who was a regular at The Green Mill bar in Chicago), Bugsy Siegel, Bugs Moran, Lucky Luciano, and Babe Ruth (a famous Scotch whisky fan). Notably, none of these celebrities were primarily based in Arkansas, or even nearby. Babe Ruth stayed in Boston and New York for most of his professional career, Capone and Moran were based in Chicago, Luciano was based in New York, and Siegel was based in Las Vegas. Years later, The Ohio Club continues to appeal to both local patrons and tourists passing through the Springs.

Today, Major League Baseball Spring Training is held in either Arizona or Florida, varying by team. But, in the early 1900s, many MLB teams held their annual training in Hot Springs – including the Boston Red Sox, for which Babe Ruth played from 1915 to 1919. Hot Springs was also one of the first spring training locations south of the Mason-Dixon Line in MLB history. The town quickly became a cutting-edge destination that, in the early 1900s, attracted and bred danger, excitement, thrill, and rowdiness. Enter: gambling (and the mob).