Babe Ruth's Liquor Of Choice Was A Bottle Of Scotch

By any measure, baseball superstar Babe Ruth was a man of prodigious appetites, whether it was chewing up pitchers on the field with his home run hitting or a diet that included dinners of two porterhouse steaks, a double-order of cottage-fried potatoes, two heads of lettuce, and two apple pies a la mode.

These were accompanied by equal portions of cigars — contributing to his death at 53 from throat cancer — and whisky, thanks to a robust network of bootleggers throughout the country happy to supply him during Prohibition. It was Scotch whisky that he loved best — especially Dewar's — and made a regular part of his day, so much so that opposing players were sometimes sent to keep him up late and drinking it the night before games.

The result of one effort by Washington Senators players Al Schacht and Goose Goslin before a playoff game? Ruth hit a three-run homer at his first at-bat, so the legend goes. Even after he retired, the passion continued. As his daughter noted, a golf outing started with two or three Scotches to accompany lunch before heading out, a few more at the halfway point, and at least one more at the end to celebrate success on the green.