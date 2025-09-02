Bones Coffee Co.'s Worst RTD Latte Tastes Overly Artificial

Most roasters are adamant about the purity of their coffee beans, offering perhaps one or two flavored varieties only. But Bones Coffee Company stands out from the competition with a wide range of whimsically flavored coffees. They also have a selection of ready to drink (RTD) canned lattes that follow the same creative flavor scheme. Tasting Table ranked 6 of Bones Coffee Co.'s RTD lattes, and unfortunately, despite the eye-catching packaging, not all of them lived up to their enticing flavor descriptions. The Salty Siren, which is described as a sea salt and caramel mocha flavored latte, landed in last place according to our ranking criteria of sweetness, caffeine content, and how well the flavor description matched the taste.

While we expected all of these drinks to be quite sweet, we had high hopes that the salted caramel and bitter chocolate would balance this one out. Upon first sip, we were instantly hit with the sweet caramel, followed by a distinct saltiness, and finished with light mocha notes of coffee and chocolate. The sugary taste of caramel was overwhelming and ended up circling back around at the end too. But the most off-putting and overpowering taste of all was artificial. The caramel gave off a fake, chemically flavor that only got stronger the more we drank it. Now, we could've handled an overly sugary latte, but the chemical taste was what landed Salty Siren dead last.