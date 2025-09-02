What To Know Before You Remove A Cabinet's Center Stile For More Storage Room

Renovating kitchens isn't always about starting afresh, but rather evaluating the cabinets in front of you. In many cabinets, center stiles are decorative but impede storage. So, why not remove them? It's possible, with a brief warning: first check the stiles aren't serving a structural purpose.

Since hidden spaces are among the kitchen trends that Tasting Table is following in 2025, maximizing cabinet space is smart. Still, a cabinetry collapse is on nobody's bucket list. These cupboards are the most expensive part of remodeling your kitchen; it's important to tread carefully. Load-bearing stiles typically run to the floor, but even shorter pieces can play roles in structural integrity. It is common to find supportive stiles in cabinets made from cheaper materials, such as MDF or particleboard, which require more support than substantial wood. Evaluating its weight-bearing demand is essential, too. Be mindful of cabinets that are supporting other kitchen features, like countertops. Removing center stiles might improve functionality, but due diligence is key — it's counterproductive to solve storage hiccups with sagging cupboards.