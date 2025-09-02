What To Know Before You Remove A Cabinet's Center Stile For More Storage Room
Renovating kitchens isn't always about starting afresh, but rather evaluating the cabinets in front of you. In many cabinets, center stiles are decorative but impede storage. So, why not remove them? It's possible, with a brief warning: first check the stiles aren't serving a structural purpose.
Since hidden spaces are among the kitchen trends that Tasting Table is following in 2025, maximizing cabinet space is smart. Still, a cabinetry collapse is on nobody's bucket list. These cupboards are the most expensive part of remodeling your kitchen; it's important to tread carefully. Load-bearing stiles typically run to the floor, but even shorter pieces can play roles in structural integrity. It is common to find supportive stiles in cabinets made from cheaper materials, such as MDF or particleboard, which require more support than substantial wood. Evaluating its weight-bearing demand is essential, too. Be mindful of cabinets that are supporting other kitchen features, like countertops. Removing center stiles might improve functionality, but due diligence is key — it's counterproductive to solve storage hiccups with sagging cupboards.
How to remove structurally-important stiles
For those with load-bearing stiles, don't worry. It is possible to widen cabinets by using reinforcement strategies: the easiest method involves adding stiffeners to maintain structural integrity.
Resist the urge to launch straight into removals, and first revise the essentials. For balanced kitchen cabinets and drawers, follow the rule of thirds to ensure even support. Upgrading to stronger screws also bolsters the cabinet's overall stability, which is particularly important when removing a center stile. Gather the necessary tools, materials, and information with a quick search online and dash to the hardware store. These foundations make all the difference.
Once ready, secure the stiffener to the shelving or drawer rail: measure, cut, and screw it in place. Glue and clamps can hold it while setting, if necessary. With the cabinet now completely supported, remove the center stile with a cabinet saw, cutting the stile just below the horizontal crosspiece. For extra reinforcement, consider adding corner braces and stronger hinges to strengthen your final results.