For Balanced Kitchen Cabinets And Drawers, Follow This Measuring Rule

Whether they're serving a family-style meal (Bobby Flay's favorite dinner hack) or brewing a cup of coffee (even using a single-serve coffee maker), many people will spend a significant amount of time in a kitchen throughout their lives. Because it's an integral part of your home, planning and designing a kitchen with balanced measurements can ensure plenty of room for movement and a polished aesthetic.

When you're measuring your kitchen cabinets and drawers, for example, you'll want to follow the rule of thirds — an interior design concept that involves splitting a room or surface you're designing into three parts (typically left, right, and center). Using the rule of thirds in a kitchen is a simple task that requires some precision in your measurements and visual trial and error.

For your cabinet and drawer pulls especially, you should test out your ideal placement to make sure you like the way it looks, that it feels balanced, and that nothing will obstruct the function of the cabinets or drawers. You can hold the pulls up and have someone stand a distance away so they can get a visual preview of how things may look when you fix them to the cabinets, or even use a temporary tool like removable glue dots to stick the pulls onto the drawers and play around with the placement before you officially measure.