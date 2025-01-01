Why Bobby Flay Always Serves Food Family-Style When Cooking At Home

We're all for making hosting duties easier. Thankfully, we have Bobby Flay leading by example. Whether entertaining guests for a holiday meal or throwing a summertime backyard party, Flay has come to rely on one particular serving style to feed large groups efficiently: family-style menus.

Setting food out and letting guests enjoy it while you sit back and serve yourself is the ultimate hosting hack. Family-style service puts preferences in the hands of diners, and cooks simply need to prepare dishes in advance for guests to pick and choose from. This hosting approach front loads prep work and cooking so that when the party is in full swing, it is easy enough to join guests and enjoy the festivities without having to think about serving or moving plates.

"In the summertime, I try to make things as easy as possible so that I can also enjoy myself while I'm getting all the food out but also making people happy, and so I always cook family style," Flay tells our Tasting Table team. Not only do these kinds of presentations make for customizable meals, but the approach can also contribute to a more relaxed environment. "And it makes it really fun, it makes it really casual," Flay explains.

