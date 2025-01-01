Why Bobby Flay Always Serves Food Family-Style When Cooking At Home
We're all for making hosting duties easier. Thankfully, we have Bobby Flay leading by example. Whether entertaining guests for a holiday meal or throwing a summertime backyard party, Flay has come to rely on one particular serving style to feed large groups efficiently: family-style menus.
Setting food out and letting guests enjoy it while you sit back and serve yourself is the ultimate hosting hack. Family-style service puts preferences in the hands of diners, and cooks simply need to prepare dishes in advance for guests to pick and choose from. This hosting approach front loads prep work and cooking so that when the party is in full swing, it is easy enough to join guests and enjoy the festivities without having to think about serving or moving plates.
"In the summertime, I try to make things as easy as possible so that I can also enjoy myself while I'm getting all the food out but also making people happy, and so I always cook family style," Flay tells our Tasting Table team. Not only do these kinds of presentations make for customizable meals, but the approach can also contribute to a more relaxed environment. "And it makes it really fun, it makes it really casual," Flay explains.
Streamline meals served at home
To Tasting Table, Flay stresses the importance of variety and offers a few ideas for first-time hosts looking to set up larger spreads. "It's really important that I have a couple of different things going on at the same time, because not everybody eats the same thing or some people are vegetarian or allergic to this or that," he shares. Flay suggests burger or taco bars where the components are on full display and people can make their own meals. In Flay's book, "Brunch @ Bobby's," he similarly brings family-style entertaining to the brunch table with accessible dishes that allow the chef, or chefs, to enjoy the meeting.
Flay also uses family-style menus to feed family and friends. To Bon Appétit, Flay explains, "At home, I always serve everything family style. It gets me to the table quicker, and I don't want to be plating 12 dishes like I'm working the line at the restaurant. Plus, I just love things in abundance. Big platters are great for that." Follow Flay's lead with family-style Italian dinners or DIY burrito bowls made with cauliflower rice. For breakfast or brunch served family style, set out stacks of pumpkin pie waffles for diners to dress up their plates with seasonal fruit, cinnamon butter, or homemade honey whipped cream. Then sit back and enjoy your own meal.