A Pack Of Hawaiian Rolls Is All You Need To Make Donuts That Taste Scratch-Made
Homemade donuts are always a delectable treat — but they're not the quickest thing to make. Thankfully, you don't have to pick between making donuts from scratch or driving to the store to pick up a dozen (or two). Hawaiian rolls are the perfect stand-in, easily dressed up to taste just like donuts.
Though they often accompany pulled pork or contain cured meats, sweet, tropical Hawaiian rolls are a dinner staple that tastes like dessert, befitting ingredients like salted caramel and chocolate sprinkles. Hawaiian rolls make the ultimate quick and easy cinnamon rolls, and they can do the same for all kinds of treats. The rolls are packed with a honeyed flavor, as well as a pillowy soft texture that's the ideal base for syrupy glazes, powdered sugar, and all your favorite donut toppings.
To whip up your own Hawaiian roll donuts, start by hollowing out the center of the bread. Brush each roll evenly with melted butter, then bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. Once they're golden brown, dunk the rolls in icing, swipe a glaze on top, or brush on some more melted butter before dusting it with cinnamon and sugar.
Turn Hawaiian rolls into these delectable donuts
Once you get the hang of transforming sweet Hawaiian rolls into even sweeter donuts, you can whip up all kinds of treats. The rolls taste incredible with everything from a simple glaze to spiced maple icing.
You can even turn the rolls into a cream-filled donut. Instead of hollowing out the center of the roll, make a small hole in the side to turn them into crème brûlée donuts. When the rolls are out of the oven and the pastry cream has cooled, add the latter ingredient into a piping bag and gently fill each roll with the cream. Afterwards, dip the rolls in the caramel and allow them to harden.
Pudding mix also makes a deliciously creamy filling for the Hawaiian roll donuts, and there's no better choice for the treat than coconut pudding. The tropical flavor complements the pineapple-sweetened rolls, and it's easy to make. Combine the pudding mix with milk before adding in heavy cream. Pipe the pudding into the baked rolls, and top them off with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, and toasted coconut flakes. Flavored pudding also works as a filling for filled pumpkin pie donuts, or even a creamy topping for your Hawaiian roll donut creations.