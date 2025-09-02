A Pack Of Hawaiian Rolls Is All You Need To Make Donuts That Taste Scratch-Made

Homemade donuts are always a delectable treat — but they're not the quickest thing to make. Thankfully, you don't have to pick between making donuts from scratch or driving to the store to pick up a dozen (or two). Hawaiian rolls are the perfect stand-in, easily dressed up to taste just like donuts.

Though they often accompany pulled pork or contain cured meats, sweet, tropical Hawaiian rolls are a dinner staple that tastes like dessert, befitting ingredients like salted caramel and chocolate sprinkles. Hawaiian rolls make the ultimate quick and easy cinnamon rolls, and they can do the same for all kinds of treats. The rolls are packed with a honeyed flavor, as well as a pillowy soft texture that's the ideal base for syrupy glazes, powdered sugar, and all your favorite donut toppings.

To whip up your own Hawaiian roll donuts, start by hollowing out the center of the bread. Brush each roll evenly with melted butter, then bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes. Once they're golden brown, dunk the rolls in icing, swipe a glaze on top, or brush on some more melted butter before dusting it with cinnamon and sugar.