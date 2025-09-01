How An Apple Can Help Soften Unripe Fruit Fast

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away, but there's another reason to keep apples on hand. They are the special ingredient that can help ripen the rest of your fruit faster when you're in a rush to eat it. This only works with fruits that ripen off the vine, so we're sorry, but you can't use the apple trick to ripen grapes, citrus fruits, berries, or watermelon. Once those are picked, they don't get any sweeter.

It's best to choose the absolute best apples and other fruits when you're at the grocery store, but sometimes, they just don't have any that are ripe and ready to eat. So if you're dying to eat your unripe apples, bananas, avocados, peaches, plums, pears, mangos, or tomatoes and you don't want to wait a second longer than you have to, throw them in a paper bag with an apple (or even a few apples) and seal it up. Let the fruit sit for a few days at the most, and it will be ripe and ready.

It seems like magic, but it's science! These fruits give off small amounts of ethylene gas, which helps with the ripening process. Some fruits, like apples and bananas, give off more of the gas, so when you add them to a bag of unripe fruit, they'll help speed the ripening process along just by emitting ethylene and having it trapped with the fruit inside the bag.