How To Quickly Strip Outdated Kitchen Cabinets Before Painting Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're dealing with outdated, drab kitchen cabinets, you may be tempted to do a DIY project. But it's not as easy as slapping on a new coat of paint. If you want them done right, you need to strip those cabinets down to the wood and start fresh. Time-consuming? Maybe, but there is a fairly quick and easy solution that can leave your cabinets stripped and ready by tomorrow.

After removing your old cabinets, a product like Citristrip can strip off the old paint or varnish. This stuff can strip multiple layers and is biodegradable. It also does not produce the harsh fumes of other chemical stripping agents, making it a solid choice. Apply it according to the directions and then wrap your cabinets in plastic wrap to seal the paint thinner and let it really soak in.

Unwrap your cabinets after they have sat overnight. Use a scraper to remove those layers of paint or varnish and reach the bare wood. Once you've scraped as much as you can, switch to 60-grit sandpaper to remove the last remnants in cracks or crevices that the scraper couldn't reach. Then use a sander with 220-grit sandpaper to finish sanding and smooth the cabinet in preparation for new paint or stain.