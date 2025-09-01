How To Quickly Strip Outdated Kitchen Cabinets Before Painting Them
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're dealing with outdated, drab kitchen cabinets, you may be tempted to do a DIY project. But it's not as easy as slapping on a new coat of paint. If you want them done right, you need to strip those cabinets down to the wood and start fresh. Time-consuming? Maybe, but there is a fairly quick and easy solution that can leave your cabinets stripped and ready by tomorrow.
After removing your old cabinets, a product like Citristrip can strip off the old paint or varnish. This stuff can strip multiple layers and is biodegradable. It also does not produce the harsh fumes of other chemical stripping agents, making it a solid choice. Apply it according to the directions and then wrap your cabinets in plastic wrap to seal the paint thinner and let it really soak in.
Unwrap your cabinets after they have sat overnight. Use a scraper to remove those layers of paint or varnish and reach the bare wood. Once you've scraped as much as you can, switch to 60-grit sandpaper to remove the last remnants in cracks or crevices that the scraper couldn't reach. Then use a sander with 220-grit sandpaper to finish sanding and smooth the cabinet in preparation for new paint or stain.
How to save time with your cabinet remodel
Cabinets are often the most expensive part of a kitchen remodel, so updating what you have is a cost-effective way to get a whole new look. But before you get started, there are some other tips to keep in mind.
Make sure you keep your workspace organized when you are stripping and cleaning your cabinets. For instance, you should label all of your hardware. Knobs, handles, hinges, and more will fit best in the original cabinets they came from. Give everything a numbered label so you can match each piece up again when you are done. Make sure you know which cabinet each door belongs to, so you don't try to line up pieces that won't fit later on. This is a major time saver.
Even if you're using a safer kind of paint thinner, make sure you are in a well-ventilated and well-lit space. Have a place set up ahead of time where you can store the cabinets overnight with a tarp or other protection for the floor. Likewise, keep a drop cloth, gloves, and garbage or other cleanup materials close at hand during the process. This prevents unnecessary movement and spreading stripped residue around. Working efficiently and keeping your space clean is another way to speed up the process. It all helps you reach the goal of painting faster. Whether you choose something trendy or more traditional, you won't get hung up along the way.