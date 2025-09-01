What Happens If You Microwave A Non-Microwave-Safe Dish?

A microwave's main purpose is convenience. It boils the meal-prep process down to the least amount of time and steps possible: Simply heat and eat. While we hate to potentially burst this bubble, nothing is more important than safety. You might want to add just one step back into this routine by switching whatever you're microwaving into a different dish or bowl if you're not 100% sure that a container is, in fact, microwave-safe.

We know it's tempting to just pop things into the microwave — what's the worst that can happen, right? As it turns out, there are enough consequences for using a non-microwave-safe dish in the microwave that you'll likely feel it's worth replating things. Not taking the microwave-safety status of different materials seriously is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when using a microwave.

Let's run down different materials and their risks: Metal and paper dishes are fire risks, potentially sparking or combusting, respectively. Plastic dishes can actually leak chemicals into whatever you're cooking, posing both short- and long-term health risks. Some glazes on ceramics can have a similar effect with toxic substances, and for the same reason, you should not microwave styrofoam takeout containers — they can seep styrene, a material that may lead to cancer, into your food, and also pose a fire risk. Thinner glass can crack, and any material if not proven microwave-safe can become too hot to touch or even melt or become damaged.