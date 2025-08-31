Prue Leith's No-Waste Banana Smoothie Uses The Part You Usually Toss

Hate wasting food? So does restaurateur, cookbook writer, and "The Great British Baking Show" judge Prue Leith, who prioritizes using every bit of food — an admirable approach that helps keep food from landfills and also makes home chefs and bakers even more creative with how they use various odds and ends of ingredients. A perfect example is Leith's banana smoothie. As she demonstrated in one of her TikTok videos, the famed food pro whips up a delicious beverage with a banana, including the peel.

Leith does this once a banana starts to move past its prime and brown. You might use bananas at this point to make your best banana bread; this smoothie is another option that's refreshing, healthy, and fast. If you've ever found yourself craving a smoothie but not making one because of all the prep involved, this banana beverage is for you. It's as easy as it is sustainable: Simply chop the ends off of the banana, cut it into a few big chunks, and pop it into your blender with the milk of your choice — or vanilla ice cream for a real treat — plus honey or your preferred sweetener, and a dash of cinnamon. In less than five minutes, you can turn a banana you would just be tossing otherwise into a dreamy drink. Plus, the peels add nutrients like potassium, fiber, vitamin A, and antioxidants. Ripe peels are soft enough to blend and can add some body to your smoothie.