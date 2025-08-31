Our Favorite Jarred Salsa Macha Flavor Is Untraditional And Perfectly Balanced

Asian chili oil crisp has been running a victory lap around the modern food scene for a while now. But, if you haven't heard of its Mexican counterpart, salsa macha, don't panic, you aren't that late to the party. It only recently broke through on to the semi-mainstream gastronomic scene in the U.S. If you haven't tried it before, salsa macha is the spicy, nutty, crunchy, oil-based, chili-infused condiment for salsa lovers. Dried chili peppers, crushed peanuts, and various other suspended ingredients offer different, but equally delectable, levels of savory zing and heat.

In Tasting Table's definitive ranking of nine jarred salsa macha sauces, Masienda brand's Guajillo, Cranberry, and Hazelnut Salsa Macha easily swept the competition. This chewy, earthy macha boasts a textural element that sets it above competitor offerings. Where Masienda's macha truly shines, though, is in balance and creativity. The inventive interplay of guajillo chili pepper, cranberry, and hazelnut was expertly proportioned to deliver all the right notes on all the right levels, making this non-traditional ingredient combo feel like a welcome upgrade rather than jarring.

The hazelnuts are an interesting counterpoint to peanuts, which are more typical in these kinds of recipes, and they pair wonderfully with the cranberries, whose slight tartness complements all of the other flavors surprisingly well. We also appreciated how Masienda's macha salsa leaned a bit funkier and more dimensional than ultra-spicy — bonus points for accessibility (and a fitting welcome mat for macha beginners).