Some Mexican Salsa Varieties Feature An Unlikely Underground Ingredient

Mexican food is among the most globally beloved cuisines, and no Mexican meal is complete without salsa. We enjoy a salsa roja with tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa over chilaquiles, along with cremas, pico de gallo, and fruity salsas to accompany countless taco recipes. But there's a type of Mexican salsa that might not be on your radar, featuring an unlikely underground ingredient: peanuts!

Chili peppers, tomatoes, and avocados are well-known native Mexican crops, but peanuts are also New World cultivars, albeit South American. Still, they have made their way into the hearts and stomachs of the Mexican people who call them cacahuates, a word of Nahuatl origins. Peanuts are a rich, savory complement to the spice of chili peppers and the tang of citrus juices. They're full of fat, which brings heartiness to salsas while tempering heat. Mexicans use peanuts whole and blended in two main types of sauces. The first is peanut sauce, or salsa de cacahuate, which fries toasted peanuts in oil with garlic and dried chilies before throwing everything in the blender with a bit of water and salt. Salsa de cacahuate is a creamy, smooth peanut sauce with a spicy, smoky kick from the dried chilies. The other type of sauce in which peanuts are a common ingredient is salsa macha, the equivalent of Mexican chili oil. Salsa macha infuses olive oil or canola oil with garlic and dried chilies. Peanuts and often sesame seeds are added after blending the chili infused oil, bringing a nutty crunch.