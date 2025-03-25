The Absolute Best Cuts Of Pork For Making Pozole Rojo

Lots of cultures and cuisines have their version of a comfort food soup or stew, and pozole rojo with pork — one of the three types of pozole — is an all-time classic. At its base, pozole rojo is very simple, being made from a chile broth with chunks of tender pork and filling hominy. Yet, when a recipe relies on just a few ingredients, picking the right ones will make all the difference, and that includes securing the right pork for the job. So, to find out what pork cut is best for pozole rojo, Tasting Table consulted Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and chef and partner at Chilango MN and Sueno in Dayton.

"In my opinion, the best cuts are pork butt, feet, shanks, [and] neck," Guzmán advises. Though the chef uses a combination of cuts, he still has his preferences. "I tend to use fattier cuts of pork, usually pork butt or shoulder," Guzmán reveals. "The reason being is that when that fat emulsifies into the broth, it gives it a much richer and flavorful broth." Pork shoulder, which is also called pork butt, is the standard option for pozole rojo because it's affordable and contains a lot of the fat that Guzmán is looking for. Additionally, the long simmering time of cooking in the broth helps make it extra tender.