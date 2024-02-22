9 Jarred Salsa Machas, Ranked

Salsa macha loosely translates to "brave sauce" and is made from dried chile peppers suspended in oil. Some varieties also contain peanuts, garlic, and dried fruit. If you're feeling brave and want to try a new salsa, this might be the one for you.

This spicy, oily alternative to traditional tomato-based salsa hails from the state of Veracruz on Mexico's east coast. Salsa macha is a proud celebration of the chile pepper, which has been a vital component of Mexico's culinary landscape for thousands of years. The salsa hasn't been around nearly as long as the pepper and is still making its way into mainstream American grocery stores. Considering its rising popularity, we wanted to get a taste for ourselves and see what all the buzz is about.

While some are sweet and mild, other salsas are nutty, savory, and diabolically spicy. We researched the salsa macha market and rounded up several jars that represent what's available in stores and tasted each one alongside a hot, fresh batch of homemade tortillas. We paid particular attention to texture and flavor to give you a sense of what to look for when you go shopping for a great salsa macha.