The One Rule Bobby Flay Never Breaks When Grilling Steak
Since summer is the prime time to get the grill going, you may want to follow some of celebrity chef Bobby Flay's tips for cooking the perfect steaks. One particular piece of advice is to always keep the lid on when you're grilling meat. According to the Food Network star, this isn't necessary for items that cook faster, such as shrimp or veggies. However, dishes like steak and chicken that need longer times to percolate should have the steel grill top latched on.
By keeping the cap covered, the meat won't become dehydrated, and instead, will stay juicy and tender. Flay also advises that cooks should refrain from opening the cover as the food sizzles and gets brown. This is because doing so can slow down cooking, and the heat won't be evenly distributed among the beef chops. Keeping it closed for the full baking time will trap heat inside and allow for the steak to grill thoroughly.
Keeping the lid on is just one of Bobby Flay's grilling hacks for the perfect T-bone
Flay has shared many pointers over the years, such as these genius cooking tips on his TikTok account. Another one of the culinary mentor's immaculate tricks is to never grill frozen or cold steaks. Heating up icy cuts of meat on the fire will lead to uneven cooking. The inside of the steak can be undercooked, while the outside layer can burn. While you can store your cuts to be prepared at a later date, Flay urges chefs to take the thawed meat out of the fridge 20 minutes before slapping it on the griddle. Allowing it to get to room temperature will make your steaks easier to cut, swallow, and broil.
Flay even suggests that chefs shouldn't touch the steaks as they fry up on the gridiron because it can dry out the meat, and their sides won't grill properly. This leads to the exterior's crust not adequately becoming seared and crispy. When the outer layer becomes firm and crusty, it will easily come off the grill and won't stay stuck on the iron prongs. Therefore, less mess for you when it's time to serve the steak. If you're having a cookout, Flay also shared how you can host a barbecue and still enjoy the fun.