The One Rule Bobby Flay Never Breaks When Grilling Steak

Since summer is the prime time to get the grill going, you may want to follow some of celebrity chef Bobby Flay's tips for cooking the perfect steaks. One particular piece of advice is to always keep the lid on when you're grilling meat. According to the Food Network star, this isn't necessary for items that cook faster, such as shrimp or veggies. However, dishes like steak and chicken that need longer times to percolate should have the steel grill top latched on.

By keeping the cap covered, the meat won't become dehydrated, and instead, will stay juicy and tender. Flay also advises that cooks should refrain from opening the cover as the food sizzles and gets brown. This is because doing so can slow down cooking, and the heat won't be evenly distributed among the beef chops. Keeping it closed for the full baking time will trap heat inside and allow for the steak to grill thoroughly.