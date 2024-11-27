10 Genius Cooking Tips From Bobby Flay's TikTok Account
If you've ever dreamed of cooking like a professional chef — or are simply after some tips to help you level up your everyday dishes — you should be following Bobby Flay's TikTok account. The Food Network star has been sharing his culinary secrets on the television for decades, and his TikTok feed provides another valuable source of easily applicable and practical techniques to use in your home kitchen. From perfecting burger toppings to unconventional takes on traditional recipes, Flay's advice always makes complete sense — and leaves us with our mouths watering.
To save you some scrolling time, we've rounded up tips from the legendary chef's TikTok account that perfectly demonstrate his no-nonsense approach to making food taste exceptional. These insights are backed by years of professional kitchen experience, and a keen understanding of what makes dishes truly extraordinary. Ever wondered how to get a crave-worthy crust on grilled salmon, or what the secret is to ultra-melty cheese on a burger? Well, you're in the right place.
These adjustments, techniques, and additions might seem simple, but they can certainly lead to big flavor. So get ready to bring a bit of Bobby Flay's magic into your own kitchen. To discover why Flay champions iceberg lettuce for burgers, which ingredient he insists should never make it into guacamole, and how he changes up a classic pesto with a surprising green, keep reading, as we discuss 10 genius cooking tips from Bobby Flay's TikTok account.
Season salmon at the last minute
In one of Bobby Flay's popular TikTok videos, we watch him whip up a spectacular summer lunch with a seafood favorite in grilled salmon. Slicing up a whole side of the fish, he seasons it with a mixture of dried herbs and spices, before drizzling each piece with a little olive oil. But the chef's top tip here is all about timing.
Flay explains why he prefers to season salmon just before it hits the grill. He states that seasoning too early — then leaving the salmon to sit before cooking — will cause the layer of spices on top to become soggy. Last-minute seasoning ensures a crisp, flavorful crust that locks in the salmon's natural richness. After applying the dry spice mixture, Flay places the salmon on the grill (skin-side down first), brushing it with a sticky marinade as it cooks. This is another excellent technique for adding extra flavor and keeping the fish beautifully moist.
To complete the dish, the salmon is served with a warm corn salsa that brings sweetness and crunch, plus an impressive side of homemade potato chips. These are dolloped with a creamy guacamole and topped with pan-fried shrimp — two brilliant accompaniments to salmon. Although this video will have you wishing you were invited to Flay's summer lunch, this impressive spread of food is absolutely achievable for keen home cooks. Follow this approach, and you'll soon be tucking into restaurant-quality grilled salmon.
Add chips to your burger for extra crunch
Bobby Flay knows that the perfect burger is all about balancing flavors and textures. In a TikTok video celebrating National Burger Day, he revealed an innovative yet incredibly easy tip to transform a homemade burger: adding potato chips.
In his bacon "crunch-burger" demonstration, Flay starts by frying up crispy bacon, and mixing up his own custom burger sauce to add some extra tang. He then shapes his ground beef patty, seasons it generously with salt and pepper, and places it into a hot pan. While the patty sizzles, he toasts a halved brioche bun under the broiler until golden yet pillowy, before layering on the burger sauce and cooked patty with melted cheese draped over it. After stacking on the bacon, he finishes the burger with his signature addition of crunchy potato chips. This adds an unexpected additional layer of texture for the ultimate contrast with the beautifully juicy beef and creamy sauce.
There's no denying that Bobby Flay's final crunch-burger stack looks incredibly appetizing, with an amazing blend of savory flavors along with crispy, creamy, and meaty textures. So next time you're whipping up a burger, ditch the tomato, and crack open a packet of your favorite chips. Flay doesn't specify the flavor in his video, but we reckon a classic salted (or maybe even a smoky bacon flavored chip) would taste fantastic.
Use steam to melt cheese onto a burger
In the previous TikTok video, you may have spotted Bobby Flay's handy technique for achieving the ideal cheesy melt on top of a burger patty, as well. Flay makes it clear that fully melted cheese is essential for any great burger, and his clever trick of using steam guarantees pure heavenly gooeyness.
During his bacon crunch-burger demo, we see this method in action. Whilst Flay is frying the patty — once it's nearly done and the sliced cheese is placed on top — he pours a small splash of water into the pan and covers it with a lid. The steam created by the water then rapidly fills the inside the pan, causing the cheese to melt smoothly and uniformly all over the burger.
It's a pretty simple hack, but a highly effective one. After all, if you rely solely on heat from underneath the pan or residual heat on the patty post-cooking, the cheese is likely to melt far more slowly (and may still remain solid in places). With a little steam, you can distribute the warmth evenly and ensure the cheese becomes deliciously melted without overcooking the meat. And though it looks like Flay is using American cheese for his recipe, there are plenty of other delicious varieties of cheese to try. A creamy Gruyere cheese is a wonderful option, offering a slightly richer flavor, while the luxurious texture of brie makes a great pairing for bacon.
Iceberg is the best kind of lettuce for a burger
In one of Bobby Flay's "random food thought" TikTok videos, he discusses a sometimes overlooked burger component in lettuce. Interestingly, Flay's lettuce variety of choice is the humble iceberg — and he makes a compelling case for adding it to your burgers.
@bobby_flay_
Here's my random food thought for today....
As Flay explains about iceberg lettuce, "It's got that crunch. It's refreshing. Does it have a lot of flavor? No. Hopefully, your burger is well seasoned ... the condiments that are on it are delicious, and the lettuce is not there to add flavor. It's there to add texture, crunch, brightness." Who could argue with that?
With its crisp, water-rich texture, iceberg lettuce provides the proper balance to a hearty and meaty burger, serving as a vital element that won't go soggy or interfere with other flavors. Flay even argues that in salads, iceberg holds its own, where it can add a satisfying bite that other lettuce varieties might lack. In other words, follow Flay's lead with this simple addition that makes a big difference.
Never add tomatoes to your guacamole
When it comes to guacamole, Bobby Flay has strong opinions — and he isn't afraid to share them on TikTok. In a light-hearted video, Flay makes it clear that tomatoes don't belong in guacamole. But thankfully, his statement doesn't end there. In a another TikTok video, Flay does indeed run us through his five guacamole ingredients of choice, and of course, he then holds up a plum tomato, stating, "It does not belong in guacamole, I will debate this forever."
@bobby_flay_
#Guacamole #NoTomatoes #Meme #MemeCut #fyp
Which ingredients do make it into Bobby Flay's ultimate five-ingredient guacamole recipe? The star of this creamy dip is avocado, of course, but he also adds fresh green chili, red onion, lime juice, and cilantro. According to Flay, these ingredients highlight what guacamole should be: A dish that celebrates the avocado without unnecessary distractions. Flay states "you want your guacamole to be just about the avocado, and enhanced. A little spicy from the green chili, acidic from the lime juice, fresh and bright from the cilantro, and a little crunch from that savory red onion. That's it."
Flay adds that tomatoes can bring an unwanted mealy texture to guacamole, as well, especially if they're out of season. There's also the possibility that the excess moisture in the fruits might water down the dip's flavor and texture. If you stick to Flay's core ingredients, your guac will be rich, creamy, and perfectly balanced.
Cook burgers and steaks medium for the best texture
A common theme you'll notice in Bobby Flay's videos is that he's not afraid to challenge the views of other chefs — and his take on how to cook burgers and steaks is no exception. Flay even noted in one "random food thought" TikTok video that while most chefs prefer a rare or medium rare steak and burger, he doesn't.
Instead, Flay advocates for cooking burgers and steaks to medium, and this is for one key reason. As a burger cooks, the fat begins to melt, and this is essential for enhancing the flavor and texture of the meat. Flay explains he prefers burgers cooked medium "because if the fat doesn't melt, then it's not as delicious. I don't want it overcooked. I definitely want it to have some pink in there. I want the fat to melt so that it lubricates the beef itself."
@bobby_flay_
Random food though of the day... how do I like my burgers and steaks cooked? I'll tell you...
The chef also mentions that this preference extends to steaks, as well. When cooked too rare, the beef can be chewy and hard to enjoy. A medium level of cooking allows the fat to do its job, leading to a juicy and tender texture. For the best results, aim for a light pink center and beautifully charred outer layer, with the meat feeling firm yet springy to the touch.
Fish and cheese can absolutely work well together
Another idea thrown around the culinary world is that fish and cheese simply don't belong together — a statement that Flay opposes. In fact, he discusses — and defends — the controversial pairing in one TikTok video.
@bobby_flay_
Fish & Cheese? Here's what I think...
Whilst many would argue that the fish-cheese combo is a flat out no, Flay emphasizes there are cases where it makes perfect sense. "I'm not saying, take some cheddar cheese and put it in ... a lobster pasta dish," he explains. Instead, he notes that hard cheeses such as Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano are wonderful for adding a subtle saltiness that can absolutely work in fish dishes.
Flay backs up his point by noting that this pairing is more common than you'd think, often going unnoticed in restaurant dishes. He even specifically uses pasta dishes as an example of common dishes with cheese and fish served together. The takeaway here is not to be afraid to break so-called rules if it means a dish will taste amazing. Adding a sprinkle of Parmesan to a shrimp or seafood pasta is a brilliant way to bring out complex flavors without altering the overall taste too dramatically, or making the dish feel overly heavy.
Add sugar to your tomato sauce
Bobby Flay has tackled the fish and cheese debate, and now he's back to challenge tomato sauce etiquette. The idea of adding sugar to tomato sauce is shunned by many professional chefs, but Flay makes it pretty clear that he's no stranger to using a touch of the sweet stuff to enhance this dish. Jumping on the "Makeba" meme trend, the chef's short but sweet TikTok shows him confidently whisking a generous sprinkling of sugar into a simmering pot of tomato sauce.
@bobby_flay_
Sometimes you need to cut that acidity... #Makeba #FYP #CapCut #TomatoSauce
Since tomatoes can sometimes taste acidic or slightly bitter (depending on the variety and ripeness), a hint of sugar helps balance the sauce while enhancing the natural sweetness of the tomatoes. Flay's move isn't about making the sauce sugary, but more with the aim of creating a well-rounded dish. His advice encourages home chefs not to be afraid of tweaking recipes, and to taste as you go to achieve a flavor that suits your palate.
For a simple yet flavorful homemade tomato sauce, we recommend first frying crushed garlic in a little olive oil, before adding canned plum tomatoes, vegetable stock, dried basil, salt, pepper, and the all-important sugar. About 1 teaspoon of sugar for every two cans of tomatoes should do the trick here. Once everything has simmered for 10 minutes or so, blitz the mixture up, and store until ready to use in your recipes.
Add dandelion greens to your pesto
A traditional green pesto typically features basil, or perhaps parsley as the leafy component. But in true Bobby Flay style, his version strays away from the norm. The chef's pesto TikTok video sees him using fresh dandelion greens alongside the basil for a unique twist on this classic sauce.
Flay begins by blanching the dandelion greens in a pot of boiling water, which helps to mellow out their natural bitterness. Once softened, the greens are transferred to a food processor along with fresh basil, smashed garlic cloves, pine nuts, grated Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. While processing the ingredients, Flay slowly drizzles in olive oil to create a smooth, vibrant sauce with a wonderfully rich-looking texture. Dandelion greens have a slightly peppery flavor, which should pair amazingly with that earthy basil, aromatic garlic, rich pine nuts, and salty cheese. Franky, we're sold.
In the video, Bobby serves his dandelion greens pesto over grilled vegetables, which looks like a totally delicious way to enjoy it. But there are so many other ways to use this herbaceous sauce. Try drizzling it over fried eggs, spreading it onto a pizza base, adding it to salads and soups, or of course, pairing it with your favorite pasta.
Pour hot chicken broth over pre-baked Thanksgiving stuffing
Prepping a Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, but Bobby Flay has a handy tip to save you time on the big day. Showing a dish filled with perfectly baked homemade dressing (or stuffing) — an essential accompaniment to any turkey dinner — Flay notes it was baked the day before. But he has a simple way to revive it before serving up. After pointing out that stuffing tends to absorb a lot of moisture (and can dry out if not properly hydrated), he states his solution involves having a pot of hot chicken broth with some added melted butter on standby.
"I make slits in the dressing," Flay says in the video while demonstrating, "then I just ... pour some of the hot broth into the dressing so that it drinks it up." As the warm broth permeates the dressing, it infuses the dish with rich, savory flavor whilst making it lovely and tender. He'll then pop the dish back into the oven to reheat.
@bobby_flay_
#Thanksgiving tip!l of the day!
There are two other important takeaways from Flay's Thanksgiving TikTok. One is that he makes his stuffing using cornbread, which is an excellent choice due to its firm yet slightly crumbly texture. This bread also adds a wonderfully subtle sweetness and earthiness to the stuffing. Furthermore, he cooks the stuffing outside of the turkey, which not only ensures it reaches a safe internal temperature, but creates that mouth-watering golden crust on top, as well.