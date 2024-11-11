Every Hamburger Bun Should Have These 2 Qualities, According To Bobby Flay
While it may not always be the star of the show, the bun plays an important role in a hamburger. After all, a pillowy bun is usually the first thing your lips touch when you take a bite, and a bun is what holds in all the goodness of a burger, from the meat patties to the condiments to the lettuce, cheese, and bacon.
According to celebrity chef Bobby Flay, there are two keys to the perfect hamburger bun. In an interview with Food Network in which he describes his perfect burger, Flay says the keys to a good bun are a soft middle and lightly toasted exterior. "I like a soft bun for my burger because it becomes part of my burger," Flay says. "If it's too firm, it's going to break the burger when you eat it."
Flay's preference for hamburger buns offers the best of both worlds: It keeps the familiar pillowy texture of the bun in the middle and it offers additional flavor and a crunchy texture on the outside. While grilling hamburger buns is an easy way to get the toasted exterior, you can also pop your bun into a skillet or a toaster and keep an eye on it so it stays only lightly toasted.
Simple tastes for an awesome burger
Flay likes to keep things simple when building his perfect burger and shared additional tips with Food Network for getting that perfect, golden brown light toast on a bun. According to Flay, about 10 seconds on a grill and about 30 seconds in a preheated broiler will do the trick. And, once the burger's texture is just right, he's been known to add even more crunch to his burger in the form of potato chips.
As for the rest of Flay's perfect burger? An 80/20 mix of beef that's lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Flay ensures the burger cooks evenly by covering it for 10 to 15 seconds and adding water to the pan to steam it. After it's finished and laid on a toasted bun he adds at least two slices of melty American cheese. As for the rest of the toppings, Flay either keeps things traditional with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles or adds a bit of kick with jalapeños, fresno chiles, or hot sauce.