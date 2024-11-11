Every Hamburger Bun Should Have These 2 Qualities, According To Bobby Flay

While it may not always be the star of the show, the bun plays an important role in a hamburger. After all, a pillowy bun is usually the first thing your lips touch when you take a bite, and a bun is what holds in all the goodness of a burger, from the meat patties to the condiments to the lettuce, cheese, and bacon.

According to celebrity chef Bobby Flay, there are two keys to the perfect hamburger bun. In an interview with Food Network in which he describes his perfect burger, Flay says the keys to a good bun are a soft middle and lightly toasted exterior. "I like a soft bun for my burger because it becomes part of my burger," Flay says. "If it's too firm, it's going to break the burger when you eat it."

Flay's preference for hamburger buns offers the best of both worlds: It keeps the familiar pillowy texture of the bun in the middle and it offers additional flavor and a crunchy texture on the outside. While grilling hamburger buns is an easy way to get the toasted exterior, you can also pop your bun into a skillet or a toaster and keep an eye on it so it stays only lightly toasted.

