The Quirky Milk Bag Canadians Use That's Actually Eco-Friendly

Bagged milk probably sounds weird to most people, and then, after you think about it for a moment, it gets even weirder. How would you even get the milk out of the bag? And how does the milk even get into the bag in the first place? A carton or a plastic jug makes sense, but a bag is floppy, awkward, and has no way to get into it unless you cut it. Well, if you've ever visited the eastern parts of Canada, you have likely seen bagged milk everywhere. It's available in Ontario, Quebec, and most of the Maritime provinces. And there's actually a good reason for it.

Canada, unlike the United States, relies on the metric system. Those bags of milk are 4 liters, which is slightly over a gallon. Canada only adopted the metric system in the 1970s. Prior to that, milk was sold in glass bottles and milk jugs measured in pints and quarts. Converting to metric meant a logistical problem for all the factories that had been set up for imperial measurements.

One-quart bottles were easily converted into 1.33-liter bags. It was much cheaper to switch to bags rather than modify bottles and jugs, so the industry quickly adopted bagged milk as a standard. That's why today Canada's eastern provinces sell 4-liter bags containing three individual 1.33-liter, or 1-quart, bags inside. In addition to the logistics, milk bags are more environmentally friendly. They only produce about 20% to 40% of the greenhouse gases compared to jugs and cartons. Rinsed out milk bags are also recyclable.