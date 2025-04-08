The Problem With Kirkland Milk Jugs, According To Costco Customers

Redditors have shared strategies for opening the cartons of milk, including grabbing the plastic strategically and firmly removing the disc in a swift, center-driven movement or keeping a pair of needle nose pliers conveniently packed in the kitchen. "When you get it on the first try, it's a major accomplishment," wrote one Redditor. Yet even after the milk tab has been opened, other users have further complained, citing that the "final boss is pouring from these containers without dripping some on the counter."

Other Costco customers have communicated an opposing sentiment, however, writing, "What in the world are you people doing? The tabs pull right off easily if you grab it from the edge and not the middle." Several have voiced that the lids aren't as difficult as some might believe — as long as the right technique is employed. "People don't seem to understand they're supposed to pull the plastic tab slowly but firmly toward themselves," penned another Redditor.

Whether you're sprinting to the office in the morning and want to add a splash of milk and a drizzle of Kirkland maple syrup into your cup or are whipping up a batch of pancakes to slather with Kirkland's signature butter, no one wants to have to unnecessarily fumble with lids in the kitchen, no matter how much money is saved.