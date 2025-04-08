The Problem With Kirkland Milk Jugs, According To Costco Customers
If you're looking to splash milk quickly into the brewed Kirkland coffee you picked up at Costco, an unopened jug of milk can pose some challenges. While Costco members may be saving money stocking up with Costco's Kirkland brand products, certain packaging requires a bit of fortitude to open: We're talking in particular about Kirkland gallon jugs of milk and their frustrating seals.
While some shoppers have complained about leaks that end up on the pallet of milk (and sometimes the floor of the kitchen), others have taken to Reddit to voice irritation with the lids and seals on top of the milk cartons. They're the ones with a pull tab that's supposed to be there to grab onto to remove the seal, after the solid plastic lid is removed. One Reddit user wrote, "I don't even attempt using the pull tab anymore. I have a knife dedicated to stabbing the Costco milk seal ..." This sentiment has been echoed across threads, with workers complaining that attempting to get the seals off during busy hours can be a hassle and other customers grumbling that trying to open the tabs with wet hands is a near impossible chore. "There is no lifting or peeling, only stabbing in frustration and anger," vented one dismayed shopper.
It shouldn't be this difficult to open milk
Redditors have shared strategies for opening the cartons of milk, including grabbing the plastic strategically and firmly removing the disc in a swift, center-driven movement or keeping a pair of needle nose pliers conveniently packed in the kitchen. "When you get it on the first try, it's a major accomplishment," wrote one Redditor. Yet even after the milk tab has been opened, other users have further complained, citing that the "final boss is pouring from these containers without dripping some on the counter."
Other Costco customers have communicated an opposing sentiment, however, writing, "What in the world are you people doing? The tabs pull right off easily if you grab it from the edge and not the middle." Several have voiced that the lids aren't as difficult as some might believe — as long as the right technique is employed. "People don't seem to understand they're supposed to pull the plastic tab slowly but firmly toward themselves," penned another Redditor.
Whether you're sprinting to the office in the morning and want to add a splash of milk and a drizzle of Kirkland maple syrup into your cup or are whipping up a batch of pancakes to slather with Kirkland's signature butter, no one wants to have to unnecessarily fumble with lids in the kitchen, no matter how much money is saved.