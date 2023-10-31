The Different Ways Milk Is Sold Around The World And Why

Human beings have been drinking milk for thousands of years, probably starting somewhere around 5,000 BC. That's a lot of time to get creative with this nutrient-dense "food of the gods," as the ancients used to say. Did you know that ancient Russians used to throw a single frog into their barrels of milk to preserve it? And would you believe that modern science has proven that it works?

We have better methods of preservation these days than frogs, but in general, there remains a huge variety of ways that milk is sold all around the world. Keep in mind that just because a particular type of milk is popular in one given area, that doesn't mean that it's the only way milk is available there. Highly pasteurized milk may be the most popular choice in a particular region, but milk powder is probably still somewhere in the grocery store. The stories of why one form of milk came to dominate the grocery industry make for interesting history, especially when you compare it to other regions.