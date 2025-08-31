Chocolate Cake Mix Is The Shortcut To Decadent Zucchini Bread
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Boxed chocolate cake mix can be the ultimate shelf-stable, convenience-centric time saver — and it's even better when mixed into a loaf of classic zucchini bread. That high-moisture, powerhouse summer squash hydrates dry boxed cake mix, while the mix simultaneously lends the chocolate decadence that you didn't know your seasonal loaf was crying out for. The interplay makes for a robust flavor and spongy mouthfeel — not too sweet, and never dry. (Pro tip: For the moistest zucchini bread, we recommend pureeing the squash in a blender rather than box-grating it.) Boxed cake mix also eliminates the grunt work of measuring dry ingredients like flour and sugar, majorly reducing prep time and getting you to Bread O'Clock even faster.
All it takes is pureed zucchini, eggs, chocolate chips, and a box of chocolate cake mix. A pinch of semi-sweet chocolate chips takes the chocolaty profile even further. Duncan Hines dark chocolate fudge is our all-time favorite brand of store-bought chocolate cake mix, for the record. The fudginess provides an excellent toothy depth to zucchini bread. But any box of store-bought cake mix will get the job done.
High-moisture squash hydrates tender chocolate cake mix
To make it, simply mix all four ingredients using a rubber spatula. This dessert is easy to batch, but as a jumping-off point, 2 cups of pureed zucchini and 3 large eggs are the right amount per standard box of cake mix. Then, bake in a greased loaf pan at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
Alternatively, a box of chocolate cake mix can be added to our classic zucchini bread recipe. The mix accounts for the dry ingredients, and the zucchini delivers the moisture component that would otherwise come from added vegetable oil. So, home bakers can add the tasty accouterments of their go-to zucchini bread recipes, such as the vanilla extract and chopped pecans we use here, and slam that bad boy in the oven. For even more moist richness, you could stir ¼ cup milk and ½ cup melted butter into the mix.
Baking zucchini bread can also be a thrifty way to get the most out of your seasonal produce harvest. Zucchini is in peak season from as early as May through early- to mid-September. Serve with a generous swipe of butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. The piquant salt will provide a subtle pop, emphasizing the savory squash and juxtaposing the decadent chocolate cake mix's richness. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for three to four days.