To make it, simply mix all four ingredients using a rubber spatula. This dessert is easy to batch, but as a jumping-off point, 2 cups of pureed zucchini and 3 large eggs are the right amount per standard box of cake mix. Then, bake in a greased loaf pan at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 40 to 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Alternatively, a box of chocolate cake mix can be added to our classic zucchini bread recipe. The mix accounts for the dry ingredients, and the zucchini delivers the moisture component that would otherwise come from added vegetable oil. So, home bakers can add the tasty accouterments of their go-to zucchini bread recipes, such as the vanilla extract and chopped pecans we use here, and slam that bad boy in the oven. For even more moist richness, you could stir ¼ cup milk and ½ cup melted butter into the mix.

Baking zucchini bread can also be a thrifty way to get the most out of your seasonal produce harvest. Zucchini is in peak season from as early as May through early- to mid-September. Serve with a generous swipe of butter and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. The piquant salt will provide a subtle pop, emphasizing the savory squash and juxtaposing the decadent chocolate cake mix's richness. Leftovers will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for three to four days.