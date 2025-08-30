The Sweet And Smoky Ingredient That Deserves A Spot In Your Coleslaw

In the ever-changing rotation of grilled meat, fried chicken, and sandwiches, coleslaw is one constant that always remains the same. It's the palate cleanser you never think twice about, the side dish you somehow always find at the dining table. However, every once in a while, you need a few unexpected ingredients to add to coleslaw to keep the dish from becoming repetitive — and grilled corn? That's got to be at the top of the list, especially when you're throwing a cookout and corn on the cobs just happen to be on the menu.

If there's anything corn and coleslaw both have in common, it's their irreplaceable spots in fire-kissed dinners. It only makes sense that we bring the two together. The grill gives the naturally sweet corn the kind of charm that can't be found elsewhere. Charred edges, a whisper of smoke, and just the tiniest hint of savory spices are all things you wouldn't expect to find in coleslaw. Yet it's those subtle nuances that create a dash of exciting complexity. Without even altering the dish's comforting essence, this twist gives your coleslaw refreshing layers and takes away its one-note monotony.