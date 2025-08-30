The Sweet And Smoky Ingredient That Deserves A Spot In Your Coleslaw
In the ever-changing rotation of grilled meat, fried chicken, and sandwiches, coleslaw is one constant that always remains the same. It's the palate cleanser you never think twice about, the side dish you somehow always find at the dining table. However, every once in a while, you need a few unexpected ingredients to add to coleslaw to keep the dish from becoming repetitive — and grilled corn? That's got to be at the top of the list, especially when you're throwing a cookout and corn on the cobs just happen to be on the menu.
If there's anything corn and coleslaw both have in common, it's their irreplaceable spots in fire-kissed dinners. It only makes sense that we bring the two together. The grill gives the naturally sweet corn the kind of charm that can't be found elsewhere. Charred edges, a whisper of smoke, and just the tiniest hint of savory spices are all things you wouldn't expect to find in coleslaw. Yet it's those subtle nuances that create a dash of exciting complexity. Without even altering the dish's comforting essence, this twist gives your coleslaw refreshing layers and takes away its one-note monotony.
Grilled corn slaw can never be boring
A grilled corn slaw can be so much more than kernels chucked into a bowl of coleslaw. It would be a missed opportunity not to embody the infamous grilled Mexican street corn? Just add other elote essentials such as cotija cheese or queso fresco, lime juice, and cilantro. Maybe add Tajín seasoning or chile flakes for a faint heat to match the intensity of those hearty grilled meats.
And let's not forget about the corn itself. A sweep of butter always gets the job done, but you can easily smother it in different toppings for more flavor complexity. Spread your favorite cheese and let the heat melt it straight into every nook and cranny. Use barbecue sauce for a tangy heat, or mix buffalo sauce with softened butter to get that heavenly blend of sweet and spicy. Sometimes, a drizzle of hot honey, chili crisp, or sriracha can work wonders. And it certainly doesn't get much better than taco seasoning and its savory, earthy notes.
While you already have the grill fired up, throwing other veggies onto it alongside the corn wouldn't be such a bad idea, either. Go beyond just cabbage and carrots. Try jalapeño peppers, red onions, and zucchini. Tying everything together is the dressing, which gets even better when mixed with Mexican crema and chipotle powder. You can also match the corn's smoky side with tangy, bold ingredients like pickles, relish, mustard, and celery seeds. Alternatively, a garlic aioli is a surefire success every time.