You Can Actually Grow Your Own Chia Seeds In Your Kitchen

Chia seeds have many benefits, including being filled with fiber and antioxidants that contributes to one's overall health. And luckily, it's actually quite simple to grow a batch of seedlings in your very own kitchen rather than outside in the garden. You don't even need soil for the chia seeds to bloom. However, they do require loads of sunlight and a fair amount of water. Once you breed your own greenery, you'll be able to make these tasty chia seed recipes.

The plants thrive in warmer temperatures and will die out in cold ones. They are best to blossom from late spring to the early summer months. Drainage is very important for chias as they shouldn't need to be too moist to sprout. To adequately grow chia seeds at home on your kitchen countertop, make sure you use fresh ones, as older ones may not germinate properly. You should also give the seeds an appropriate amount of air ventilation, as mold can form if the air isn't regulated. Don't overcrowd the seeds, and always keep your tools clean and dry.