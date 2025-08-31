The Miso-To-Broth Ratio That Makes Perfect Soup Every Time

Miso soup is one of the best comfort foods out there. It's light, easy to digest, and has tons of health benefits. It's also incredibly easy to make. The only ingredients you really need are miso paste and stock, though dried seaweed, tofu, and scallions can be added to the mix too. Everyone has their own preference for how much miso paste to add, but a good rule of thumb is to use about one tablespoon for every cup.

A lot of miso soup recipes follow these guidelines, but some cooks have their own variations. Another common measurement is 1 tablespoon per every 200ml (a little less than a cup), which would make for a slightly stronger soup, or ½ tablespoon per cup for a milder flavor.

Kimono Mom, a Japanese home cooking influencer and entrepreneur, likes to dissolve the miso at a ratio of 1:10. "The salt concentration most people find delicious is about 0.8–1%," she said in an interview with our sister site The Takeout. "A typical miso soup cup holds about 160 ml, so 1 tablespoon (or 15 to 16 grams) of miso makes a well-balanced soup." But a lot of it really is up to your personal taste and the other ingredients you're using, so the best thing to do is experiment.