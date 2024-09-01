The Major Mistake To Avoid When Making Miso Soup

Whether enjoyed as an appetizer to a sushi feast or on its own when you're feeling under the weather, miso soup is the ultimate umami-packed comfort dish. While you can certainly order one from your favorite local takeout spot, the Japanese soup is surprisingly easy to make yourself. Per Tasting Table's own simple miso soup recipe, you can whip up a pot for six in as little as 25 minutes, from prep to finish.

The overarching process, for the most part, is the same as making any other soup — you boil the broth, add in your solid ingredients, and simmer until everything's softened and it's time to serve. But there is one major mistake you'll want to avoid in the process — boiling your soup after you've added its namesake ingredient. As Lucy Seligman, the cookbook author and food historian behind Thanks for the Meal, explained to Tasting Table, "After adding in the miso using a miso muddler, never boil the soup again. That would make the miso taste bitter."

Potent as its flavor may be, the fermented soybean condiment actually requires a rather delicate touch to maintain an ideal balance of taste, aroma, and like other fermented foods, an ecosystem of live cultures. Extremely high heat, such as that found in a pot of boiling liquid, can disrupt the miso's flavor profile — not to mention killing off the "good" bacteria that provide us with potential health benefits, from aiding in digestion to offering immune support (per Healthline).