8 Expert Tips For Baking With Miso

Miso might have first come on your radar as a soup starter at your favorite sushi spot, but the fermented paste offers far more versatility in the kitchen, with plenty of creative uses. From adding depth and an umami taste to stews and savory preparations, to enhancing your baked goods in unique ways, miso is an unexpected superstar ingredient. That said, the fermented soybean paste can have a pretty pungent taste, so it's worth having a plan in mind before simply stirring it into a cookie batter. When done right, the rich flavor elevates and complements a range of ingredients, leading to a result that is far greater than the sum of its parts.

To set you on the right path in your miso exploration, we spoke to pastry chefs and recipe developers for recommendations on ways to ensure your baked creation is a successful treat, rather than a flop. Miso is naturally quite salty and can easily ruin the balance of a carefully crafted baked good. With stellar advice to accompany your next baking session, you'll be ready to experiment with miso in a variety of new and exciting ways.