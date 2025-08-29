9 Vintage Beer Signs That Are Worth A Fortune Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who's been to a bar or pub can attest that they are often filled to the brim with colorful signs advertising their different beers. Throughout time, beer signs have seen many different iterations and innovations, which have led to some extremely creative (and now rare) pieces being sold on the likes of Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and various online auction sites. These vintage beer signs were once popular with restaurants, sure, but they would eventually work their way into consumers' homes in the form of smaller models. While they may have served as relatively cheap advertising for these breweries, the novelty of these signs has led to a budding market for collectors and connoisseurs.

Some of these signs date back to before the implementation of Prohibition laws (and even into the late 1800s). While some collectors like to track down vintage beer steins or even manage to find vintage barware on a budget, others have found that some old beer signs are now worth significantly more than when they were originally produced. From antique lithographs to scene-changing dioramas and spinning animatronic animals, here's a look at some vintage beer signs that are worth a fortune today.