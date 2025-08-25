Salmon Loaf Is The Century-Old Dish That Actually Deserves A Comeback

Plenty of retro dishes aren't popular anymore and for good reason. Yet not all recipes that have been banished to yesteryear need to stay in the past. Some vintage dishes deserve a comeback, and salmon loaf is one of them. Though the name might sound less than appealing, this kind of recipe takes the satisfying bite of tasty salmon cakes and packs it into a loaf pan for a presentation that can be sliced and served with sides or be used to top toast and crackers. Those who serve baked salmon for easy weeknight dinners will appreciate the ease of mixing together ingredients, tossing them into a greased pan, and walking away as the seasoned mix of salmon, eggs, milk, butter, and crushed crackers bake in the oven. In less than one hour, dinner is ready to serve.

The idea of a salmon loaf can be traced back to the 1904 St. Louis World Fair. Marketers were looking for ways to get homemakers to eat more canned salmon, and the idea of mixing up canned fish with crackers, dairy, and eggs that could either be steamed or baked and easily served seemed like the answer. Salmon loaf recipes also checked the boxes for those looking for meat-free meals and recipes that wouldn't run as pricey as those filled with meat.