How To Modify An Ordinary Pie Recipe To Create A Slab Pie

Have you ever planned everything to make the perfect pie, only to put it all in the pan and realize you'll only be able to squeeze five or six slices out of the measly thing? Even if you pulled out a second nine-inch pie dish, it might not be enough to feed the guests at your holiday party, and you don't even own a third pie dish to try making more if you wanted to. This is the perfect opportunity for a slab pie, which doesn't require scraping your original plans, just some slight modifications.

Slab pies can come in two sizes: the classic 15x10-inch jelly roll pan (here are 11 of the best jelly roll pans for your budget) or a 13x18-inch half sheet pan. When turning your original, single-crust pie recipe into a 15x10-inch slab pie, you'll want to double the recipe for the crust, but for the 13x18-inch size, you'll want to make two-and-a-half times the recipe. When it comes to filling, the 15x10-inch size will generally work with one-and-a-half times the normal amount, while the 13x18-inch size will do best with between two and two-and-a-half times the amount, but you can always experiment until you find the right proportions. Prepare the pie like normal on its larger baking surface and bake in the oven for about 10 minutes less than you normally would. Though it wouldn't hurt to start checking for doneness after about 30 minutes.