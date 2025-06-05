Here's How To Turn Puff Pastry And Summertime Fruit Into An Easy Slab Pie

Nothing brightens a summertime picnic or grill-out quite like bringing a pie to the party, especially when it features fresh, seasonal fruit from the farmers' market or grocery store. But even with the best intentions, it can often be overwhelming to imagine making a pie crust from scratch, filling it with strawberries, and crimping the edges. Enter the creative summertime dessert solution we all need: Slab pie made with fresh summer fruit and store-bought puff pastry. Think of it like the sheet-cake treatment for your favorite pie recipes, but even simpler and more convenient — not to mention irresistibly flaky.

If you've never tried a slab pie, it's exactly as it sounds: A pie made on a sheet pan and baked like a big, rectangular turnover in the oven until golden brown. The inherent beauty of the slab pie is that, once cut into slices, it becomes a hand-held treat meant for serving to a crowd or gathering. While slab pies can be made with regular pie crust, using puff pastry gives the dessert an elevated twist, balancing the textures of cooked summer fruit fillings with its delicate laminated layers. And since it's already portioned into rectangular sheets, using the pre-made puff pastry dough couldn't be easier.