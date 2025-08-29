Elevate Your Favorite Sweet Dishes With This Jewel-Toned Syrup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Move over, maple syrup — there's a flower-powered option ready to elevate virtually any sweet dish one can imagine. Roselle syrup is made from roselle flowers, properly known as Hibiscus sabdariffa. This plant, which has significant roots in African history, produces red and fleshy bulbs underneath the flowers that are both edible and incredibly versatile. When you make (or purchase) roselle syrup, you'll notice that it has a deep red or almost magenta shade, making it an aesthetic choice for topping anything from pancakes to ice cream.

Depending on how it's made, roselle syrup typically has a mildly sweet and slightly floral flavor thanks to the hibiscus element. Although you can make your syrup more intensely flavored by experimenting with the ratios you use, the naturally balanced taste can complement a variety of sweet dishes or even drinks without overpowering them.

The popularity of this sweet ingredient means it won't be hard to find, especially on the shelves of a specialty grocery store or even at your local farmer's market. Even options on Amazon — like this Karibbean Flavours Sorrel Hibiscus Concentrate — will do the trick. It also doesn't take much to learn how to flavor simple syrup at home, and roselle is one versatile flavor you can try to add for both a beautiful color and a delightful, floral flavor. If you prefer the homemade option, making this vibrant topping is simple: Heat 1 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar, and ½ cup of hibiscus. Steep the mixture for 15 to 30 minutes, let it cool, and store it in an airtight jar to enjoy with your favorite dish.