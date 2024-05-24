Hibiscus Snow Cones Are The Perfect Treat To Cool Down With On Juneteenth

Juneteenth marks an important point in the history of civil rights in the United States, honoring the delayed yet joyous emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth is a cultural and historical holiday that also coincides with the first days of sizzling summer heat. Consequently, Juneteenth celebrations feature an array of refreshing libations and dishes to help you beat the heat. Watermelon and fruit punch are both sweet summer favorites that pair well with the celebrations, but hibiscus snow cones are the perfect treat to cool down with this Juneteenth.

Hibiscus is a popular infusion for teas and agua fresca de Jamaica both in the South, as well as in many African and Afro-Caribbean cuisines. It has a bright, tart flavor and a deep crimson hue that'll fit right into the importance of the color red as a key signifier for Juneteenth's message of joy and resilience. You can use store bought hibiscus syrup to drizzle over shaved ice for a cooling, bright red treat that's equal parts tart and sweet. Or, for a more natural approach, you can use dried hibiscus flowers to make a simple syrup.

To do this, simply boil the hibiscus flowers and 1 or 2 cups of sugar until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens. If you want, you can also add lemon juice and vanilla flavoring. Then, extract the flower pieces and let it cool before using the syrup on your snow cone. While shaved ice machines and stand mixers with shaved ice fixtures are helpful, you can also make shaved ice at home without any fancy machinery. Finally, garnish your snow cones with tasty add-ons such as whipped cream or pink peppercorns, or just serve them plain.