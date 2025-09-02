The Umami Addition That Makes Tuna Casserole Really Punch Your Palate

There's something about funky fish and funky miso paste that's oh-so-right in tandem. Here at Tasting Table, we stir miso into everything from ramen broth to baked goods. In the aquatic sphere, we've already paired umami-bomb miso with fishy flavor in this miso salmon recipe. But, admittedly, whole salmon fillets are a tad more ambitious than a few cans of pantry-staple tuna. When dinnertime strikes on a busy weeknight, or you need to whip up a quick, cost-effective, crowd-pleasing dish to share for an event, look no further than miso tuna casserole. Miso's fermented flair gives a sharp edge to the tuna casserole's relatively blank slate (we love the classic casserole, but it isn't exactly famous for its wide-ranging flavor). Simultaneously, the creamy, melty cheese and dairy components of classic tuna casserole prevent the miso from becoming too overpowering — just the right balance of bold and rounded on the palate.

Bold, rich miso is the one-step addition that gives mild, predictable tuna casserole unexpected depth. To upgrade your go-to casserole with a dimensional makeover, simply stir a few generous spoonfuls of miso paste into the creamy components of your regular tuna casserole recipe. Melt and stir that miso into the broth, canned mushroom soup, cream cheese, and/or melted cheese mixture in your saucepan, and you're good to go. The flavorful umami mixture can be stirred with the egg noodles, canned tuna, and veggies as normal.