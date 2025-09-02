The Umami Addition That Makes Tuna Casserole Really Punch Your Palate
There's something about funky fish and funky miso paste that's oh-so-right in tandem. Here at Tasting Table, we stir miso into everything from ramen broth to baked goods. In the aquatic sphere, we've already paired umami-bomb miso with fishy flavor in this miso salmon recipe. But, admittedly, whole salmon fillets are a tad more ambitious than a few cans of pantry-staple tuna. When dinnertime strikes on a busy weeknight, or you need to whip up a quick, cost-effective, crowd-pleasing dish to share for an event, look no further than miso tuna casserole. Miso's fermented flair gives a sharp edge to the tuna casserole's relatively blank slate (we love the classic casserole, but it isn't exactly famous for its wide-ranging flavor). Simultaneously, the creamy, melty cheese and dairy components of classic tuna casserole prevent the miso from becoming too overpowering — just the right balance of bold and rounded on the palate.
Bold, rich miso is the one-step addition that gives mild, predictable tuna casserole unexpected depth. To upgrade your go-to casserole with a dimensional makeover, simply stir a few generous spoonfuls of miso paste into the creamy components of your regular tuna casserole recipe. Melt and stir that miso into the broth, canned mushroom soup, cream cheese, and/or melted cheese mixture in your saucepan, and you're good to go. The flavorful umami mixture can be stirred with the egg noodles, canned tuna, and veggies as normal.
Miso tuna casserole is the revamp your go-to dinner rotation deserves
A dollop of miso paste is all it takes to create a cozy, savory pescetarian dinner designed to warm. For a textural finishing touch, you could top your miso tuna casserole with a finishing layer of toasty golden panko breadcrumbs or crushed potato chips. Potato chips would emphasize the miso paste's natural saltiness. This miso upgrade isn't just for casseroles, either. Feel free to add a kick of miso paste anyplace you might normally serve hot canned tuna, like these tuna melt paninis.
As always, the joy of cooking is in experimentation, so add as much or as little miso as you prefer to suit your taste preference. But, as a general jumping-off point, about ½ cup of miso paste is the right amount for a 13" x 9" baking dish. White miso paste will add the subtlest umami contribution to your mild casserole. If you prefer a bolder fermented flavor, opt for red or brown miso paste — just be sure not to use a heavy hand with these more robust, potentially overpowering versions. Start with less than ½ cup and taste test after each addition. To complete the meal, pair your miso tuna casserole with a side of wilted, sauteed Chinese broccoli and a glass of chilled skin contact wine. As for the rest of that miso container sitting in your fridge, we've rounded up 18 more creative ways to put miso to good use.