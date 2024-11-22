When it comes to stocking your pantry with quality miso, you might be surprised to see just how many varieties of the Japanese condiment are available. There's shiro (white), aka (red), awase (mixed), hatcho (soybean only), mugi (barley), and more — each one offering a different umami flavor profile. We spoke to James Bailey, the executive chef of Momofuku in Las Vegas, to find out what is the absolute best miso to use for ramen.

Chef Bailey confirmed that while there are a lot of different types of miso out there, he has a favorite: "Shiro miso is a solid all-around choice. Chickpea miso is a tasty ingredient too if you're looking for something with a unique character." For those unfamiliar, shiro miso, commonly referred to as "white miso" in the States, is a type of miso made with a mixture of either soybeans and rice or soybeans and barley. The color profile of your miso lets you know the length of time it's been fermented, so a white or light miso isn't fermented for as long as a red or even yellow miso. A lesser fermentation time makes the flavor more subtle and not as likely to overpower an already layered dish like ramen.

