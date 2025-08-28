Air Fry These Easy Blueberry Donut Holes For A Sweet, High-Protein Treat
As much as we wish that we could enjoy a sweet treat at every moment of the day, there's a pesky little thing called nutrients that we have to consume. However, not every meal has to be a trade-off between health and pleasure. For the best of both worlds, air fry the easy, high-protein blueberry donut holes we discovered on TikTok.
This creation from Baked Lean combines blueberries with cottage cheese and almond flour for a sweet gluten-free recipe that's packed full of nutrients. Made with 1/2 cup of blueberries and 1/2 cup of cottage cheese, the latter ingredient alone provides the donut holes with 14 grams of protein. Meanwhile, the dairy gives the donut holes that tender mouthfeel the treat is known for.
@bakedlean
High-Protein Blueberry Donut Holes 🍩🫐 Here's how to make them: ½ cup cottage cheese. 1/2 cup blueberries. Mix with ½ cup almond flour and ¼ cup sweetener to form a dough. Divide into 6 pieces. Roll into balls—roll well so they hold together! **You need these dry! Strain the cheese. Dry the blueberries if frozen. Or add more flour. They can't be overy wet. Air fry at 360°F for 8 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar and devour. 🔹 Crispy on the outside 🔹 Soft and gooey inside 🔹 Packed with flavor, not guilt #BlueberryDonutHoles #HighProteinDessert #AirFryerRecipes #MacroFriendly #HealthyBaking #CottageCheeseRecipes
Air fryer cottage cheese flatbread relies on cottage cheese, and the pillowy texture and creamy taste it provides are unparalleled. Blueberries' floral, sweet flavor is the perfect match for cottage cheese, and the donut holes get a boost with an additional helping of sweetener. Combine cottage cheese and blueberries with 1/2 cup of almond flour before adding a 1/2 cup of sugar, honey, or maple syrup. Stir well until the ingredients form a dough-like consistency, and roll them into balls before air frying until they turn golden brown.
Try these other methods to give donut holes a protein boost
If you're looking to increase your treat's protein count even more, you don't have to stick to just cottage cheese alone. Protein powder is easily incorporated into donut hole batter, and the ingredient comes in plenty of flavors, so you can make various offshoots of the dessert. Vanilla protein powder's sweet taste works well with blueberries, but you can opt for the unflavored kind, as well.
Plain protein powder works best with treats that have more complex flavors, which is helpful when transforming standard donut recipes into high-protein donut holes. Caramel apple donuts and blueberry cardamom donuts feature spices that are best when they're allowed to shine through.
In addition to adding protein powder, nut butters provide a healthy boost while giving the donut holes an earthy touch. Cashew and almond butter taste great with blueberries, but you can opt for other fruits. Blackberries or raspberries add a tanginess to donut holes, while bananas have the perfect taste and texture for nut butter-infused donut holes. You can combine the fruits with almond flour, sweetener, and the nut butter, or forgo the flour in favor of just protein powder and the nut butter.