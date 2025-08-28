Air Fry These Easy Blueberry Donut Holes For A Sweet, High-Protein Treat

As much as we wish that we could enjoy a sweet treat at every moment of the day, there's a pesky little thing called nutrients that we have to consume. However, not every meal has to be a trade-off between health and pleasure. For the best of both worlds, air fry the easy, high-protein blueberry donut holes we discovered on TikTok.

This creation from Baked Lean combines blueberries with cottage cheese and almond flour for a sweet gluten-free recipe that's packed full of nutrients. Made with 1/2 cup of blueberries and 1/2 cup of cottage cheese, the latter ingredient alone provides the donut holes with 14 grams of protein. Meanwhile, the dairy gives the donut holes that tender mouthfeel the treat is known for.

@bakedlean High-Protein Blueberry Donut Holes 🍩🫐 Here's how to make them: ½ cup cottage cheese. 1/2 cup blueberries. Mix with ½ cup almond flour and ¼ cup sweetener to form a dough. Divide into 6 pieces. Roll into balls—roll well so they hold together! **You need these dry! Strain the cheese. Dry the blueberries if frozen. Or add more flour. They can't be overy wet. Air fry at 360°F for 8 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar and devour. 🔹 Crispy on the outside 🔹 Soft and gooey inside 🔹 Packed with flavor, not guilt #BlueberryDonutHoles #HighProteinDessert #AirFryerRecipes #MacroFriendly #HealthyBaking #CottageCheeseRecipes ♬ original sound – Baked Lean

Air fryer cottage cheese flatbread relies on cottage cheese, and the pillowy texture and creamy taste it provides are unparalleled. Blueberries' floral, sweet flavor is the perfect match for cottage cheese, and the donut holes get a boost with an additional helping of sweetener. Combine cottage cheese and blueberries with 1/2 cup of almond flour before adding a 1/2 cup of sugar, honey, or maple syrup. Stir well until the ingredients form a dough-like consistency, and roll them into balls before air frying until they turn golden brown.