Add Pudding To Your Next Batch Of Brownies And Never Look Back

Brownies — they're just like us — sweet but with endless moods. Sometimes airy and cakey, and other times dense and fudgy. Keeping a few boxes of brownie mix on hand is always a good idea, especially when the dark (chocolate) disposition comes calling. If you're feeling extra chocolatey, pudding is the way to go for the chewiest brownie that's going to make everything okay.

There are more than a few ways to go about adding pudding to brownie recipes, and they all result in a richer chocolate flavor, enhanced fudginess, and a texture that's bakery worthy. The simplest method is to mix a packet of instant pudding directly into a boxed brownie mix and bake according to the directions that call for a fudgier outcome. Just dump the dry pudding mix in with the other dry ingredients. You can also add a box of chocolate pudding to your homemade brownie recipes without changing a thing.

For triple chocolate intensity with no fuss at all, combine brownie mix, pudding mix, and chocolate chips, and bake according to the box. If you're a fan of gooey lava cake and the beloved chocolate tunnel cake, prepare the brownie and pudding separately. Then, spread a thin layer of brownie batter in the pan and drop spoonfuls of pudding away from the edges but all over. Finish by gently pouring the remaining batter in, encasing the dollops of pudding. The result is a rich brownie speckled with gooey pockets. Sure, chocolate tunnel brownies are the pick-me-up you never knew you needed. But why stop there?