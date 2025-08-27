Add Pudding To Your Next Batch Of Brownies And Never Look Back
Brownies — they're just like us — sweet but with endless moods. Sometimes airy and cakey, and other times dense and fudgy. Keeping a few boxes of brownie mix on hand is always a good idea, especially when the dark (chocolate) disposition comes calling. If you're feeling extra chocolatey, pudding is the way to go for the chewiest brownie that's going to make everything okay.
There are more than a few ways to go about adding pudding to brownie recipes, and they all result in a richer chocolate flavor, enhanced fudginess, and a texture that's bakery worthy. The simplest method is to mix a packet of instant pudding directly into a boxed brownie mix and bake according to the directions that call for a fudgier outcome. Just dump the dry pudding mix in with the other dry ingredients. You can also add a box of chocolate pudding to your homemade brownie recipes without changing a thing.
For triple chocolate intensity with no fuss at all, combine brownie mix, pudding mix, and chocolate chips, and bake according to the box. If you're a fan of gooey lava cake and the beloved chocolate tunnel cake, prepare the brownie and pudding separately. Then, spread a thin layer of brownie batter in the pan and drop spoonfuls of pudding away from the edges but all over. Finish by gently pouring the remaining batter in, encasing the dollops of pudding. The result is a rich brownie speckled with gooey pockets. Sure, chocolate tunnel brownies are the pick-me-up you never knew you needed. But why stop there?
A little less conversation and a lot more brownie
There are so many pudding flavors to mix in — cheesecake, pistachio, or strawberry pudding can transform a pan of brownies into many smiles. And, for the love of Elvis Presley, please do not sleep on banana pudding brownies — the combination is legendary. You can even pick a pudding flavor with a different color (like cheesecake) and go all out with the presentation by dragging a toothpick through the batter in figure-eight patterns before baking. That's how you make those beautiful swirls.
If you're working from scratch, don't bother making homemade pudding. Achieve that same ultra-luscious texture with a water bath, like baking a cheesecake. By surrounding the brownie pan with hot water, you create a gentler, slower baking environment. This prevents the edges from overcooking, while allowing the center to stay moist and gooey — with fewer cracks on top, too. It is the perfect technique when icing is involved, especially if you're into German chocolate brownies.
Ultimately, fudgy brownies hover between underbaking and doneness. A common mistake with brownies is not accounting for the fact that residual heat continues to cook the edges while leaving the center soft and creamy. That's why pulling them out earlier makes sense. Let them bake longer and you'll veer toward a more structured, cake-like square (another delicious mood). By adding pudding, a cakey brownie will still be cakey, but it will also be super moist. No matter how you slice it: always melt your butter, mix the wet and dry ingredients separately, and throw in some instant pudding for love-me-tender brownies every time.