The Pro Tip For Achieving The Chewiest Brownies

Perhaps the most obvious distinguishing characteristic between chocolate cake and brownies is the difference in texture. While cake tends to be fluffy and light, brownies are beloved for their dense, chewy, fudgy consistency. Achieving this decadent texture depends upon the method you use to mix the ingredients. Dessert recipes require precise measurements and a strict order to how ingredients are added and combined to create batter. With brownies, this order is key to the chewiest, fudgiest texture.

The method used to blend all the ingredients is known as the wet and dry method. As its name implies, the wet and dry method blends all wet ingredients first, then mixes in all the dry ingredients. In the case of brownies, this means blending sugar into melted butter with cocoa powder and eggs until it's a thick wet batter, then stirring in the flour. This technique is in stark contrast to cake batters or cookie dough that require you to cream sugar and butter together, then add eggs, liquid seasonings, and dry ingredients. Creaming incorporates air bubbles into the batter, which makes cakes light and fluffy. Since you don't want fluffy, light, cakey brownies, dissolving sugar directly into melted butter doesn't aerate the batter. This will ensure that the brownies stay dense and chewy. Furthermore, as the brownies bake, the sugar will rise to the surface, caramelizing to create that crackly, shiny top.