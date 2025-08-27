Why This Old UK McDonald's Was Shaped Like A UFO
If you grew up eating at McDonald's in the '80s, '90s, or early aughts, consider yourself fortunate to have experienced the Golden Arches during its golden era of kid-focused aesthetics. The radiant murals, hamburger-shaped stools, and bright primary colors made every outlet feel like a miniature amusement park — unlike today's remodeled minimalist restaurants that have all the character of an apartment rental office. But there was one McDonald's in the U.K. whose eye-popping design truly stood out because of its resemblance to a UFO. The building's flying saucer shape would've been confusing to anyone unfamiliar with the backstory, but its appearance in rural eastern England was also delightfully off-kilter. Turns out, the structure was never meant to house the iconic burger joint; it actually opened initially as a space-themed restaurant named Megatron.
Launched in 1990 by a local businessman, Megatron was an ambitious undertaking. The disc-shaped interior had sleek white tables encircling what appeared to be a mock up of a space ship's communications station. Visually, it melded together the bridges of the USS Enterprise and the Death Star (albeit low-budget versions). Lasers lit up the room at regular intervals, while customers punched in their own order via touchscreen — a technological wonder 35 years ago. On top of that, employees helped flesh out the motif by donning robot and alien costumes. Mega was also the intent for the scope: The developer intended to grow the brand into a chain, parking food-slinging UFOs across different locations.
Out of this world
Sadly for fans of deep space dining, no additional Megatron locations materialized, and the restaurant ended up shuttering in 1992. McDonald's moved in the following year, adding its signature red and yellow to the ship's exterior. Much of the themed decor was gutted inside, however, the company retained the futuristic ordering system for a few years. While apparently popular among both tourists and military members at a nearby Royal Air Force station, the UFO shape was not without its issues. CambridgshireLive interviewed a former employee who described the space as "dark and gloomy" given the lack of windows. The high, rounded ceiling also led to a roaring dining room, forcing McDonald's to install buffers. The restaurant eventually closed in 2000 and the building was demolished in 2008.
There's no need to despair about its loss, however, because the world has been blessed with another space ship-themed Mickey D's. Appropriately located in Roswell, New Mexico, the restaurant is a striking shade of silver thanks to its metallic accents with blue, purple and turquoise neon lighting, making it one of the five coolest McDonald's locations in the U.S. If you happen to be planning an itinerary to visit the most unusual Golden Arches outposts, don't miss the world's largest in Orlando, Fla. It boasts not just a PlayPlace, but also an arcade, a wood-fired pizza oven, an imported Italian meat slicer, and a sauce station. And while the first McDonald's is no longer operating, an unofficial museum dedicated to the brand sits in its San Bernardino, California, footprint.