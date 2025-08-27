Why This Old UK McDonald's Was Shaped Like A UFO

If you grew up eating at McDonald's in the '80s, '90s, or early aughts, consider yourself fortunate to have experienced the Golden Arches during its golden era of kid-focused aesthetics. The radiant murals, hamburger-shaped stools, and bright primary colors made every outlet feel like a miniature amusement park — unlike today's remodeled minimalist restaurants that have all the character of an apartment rental office. But there was one McDonald's in the U.K. whose eye-popping design truly stood out because of its resemblance to a UFO. The building's flying saucer shape would've been confusing to anyone unfamiliar with the backstory, but its appearance in rural eastern England was also delightfully off-kilter. Turns out, the structure was never meant to house the iconic burger joint; it actually opened initially as a space-themed restaurant named Megatron.

Launched in 1990 by a local businessman, Megatron was an ambitious undertaking. The disc-shaped interior had sleek white tables encircling what appeared to be a mock up of a space ship's communications station. Visually, it melded together the bridges of the USS Enterprise and the Death Star (albeit low-budget versions). Lasers lit up the room at regular intervals, while customers punched in their own order via touchscreen — a technological wonder 35 years ago. On top of that, employees helped flesh out the motif by donning robot and alien costumes. Mega was also the intent for the scope: The developer intended to grow the brand into a chain, parking food-slinging UFOs across different locations.