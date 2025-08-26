The Best Oats For Homemade Granola

As a healthy snack or a topping for tomorrow morning's yogurt, granola has a range of uses. One thing about buying store-bought granola is that you don't have control over the ingredients, sugar levels, and preservatives that keep it fresh in that plastic bag. A workaround is to make your own granola, but it hinges on the right type of oats. And rolled oats are the best option.

The reason why rolled oats are supreme for homemade granola is all about texture. When rolled oats are baked, it will retain their shape and are crunchy out of the oven. It also works with overnight oats to withstand the yogurt or buttermilk that goes into the batch.

Meanwhile, you should avoid instant or steel-cut oats, because they won't obtain the same crunch factor when mixed with other ingredients like pumpkin seeds, nuts, or honey. The granola might even turn out soggy with these varieties. Granola provides crunch to creamy yogurt, and satisfies the desire for other crunchy snacks like chips; those other quick-cooking oats just won't cut it (that includes steel cut too — no pun intended).