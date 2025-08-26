Why This Common Measuring Cup Organization Hack Can Backfire

Among the many ways to better organize your kitchen is one common, yet potentially flawed hack: Hanging measuring cups inside cabinet doors. The method involves installing hooks to the back of cabinet doors to keep measuring cups and spoons within easy access and eye's reach, so they don't get lost in a sea of cooking spoons, vegetable peelers, and chopsticks in the anything-goes drawer (ie. the Wild West of the kitchen). However, if anyone's ever told you measuring cups are among the multitude of kitchen items you're storing all wrong, they might be right — but that doesn't mean you have to hang them on the back of a high-traffic swinging door.

While well-intentioned, hanging measuring cups inside a cabinet can backfire, since the cups naturally clang and move. This not only makes a lot of annoying noise, but also adds unnecessary and cumbersome heft to a door you're constantly opening and closing. If you must try out the organizational hack you can reduce noise by adding adhesive furniture pads to cushion the surface the cups bump into. However, drilling hooks and applying the adhesive pads is a lot of hardware and bulk for such a visible, practical surface. If you ask us, it's best to store measuring cups directly inside the cabinet or on a hanging shelf in the open space of the kitchen, instead.