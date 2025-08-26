Why This Common Measuring Cup Organization Hack Can Backfire
Among the many ways to better organize your kitchen is one common, yet potentially flawed hack: Hanging measuring cups inside cabinet doors. The method involves installing hooks to the back of cabinet doors to keep measuring cups and spoons within easy access and eye's reach, so they don't get lost in a sea of cooking spoons, vegetable peelers, and chopsticks in the anything-goes drawer (ie. the Wild West of the kitchen). However, if anyone's ever told you measuring cups are among the multitude of kitchen items you're storing all wrong, they might be right — but that doesn't mean you have to hang them on the back of a high-traffic swinging door.
While well-intentioned, hanging measuring cups inside a cabinet can backfire, since the cups naturally clang and move. This not only makes a lot of annoying noise, but also adds unnecessary and cumbersome heft to a door you're constantly opening and closing. If you must try out the organizational hack you can reduce noise by adding adhesive furniture pads to cushion the surface the cups bump into. However, drilling hooks and applying the adhesive pads is a lot of hardware and bulk for such a visible, practical surface. If you ask us, it's best to store measuring cups directly inside the cabinet or on a hanging shelf in the open space of the kitchen, instead.
Better storage options for your measuring cups
Vertical kitchen storage hacks can definitely save you a lot of space by reducing cabinet and drawer clutter. But when it comes to hanging and arranging your measuring cups, you're better off installing hooks or racks on a stable, unmovable surface like the wall or cabinet interior. This is a suitable way to avoid the noise and bulk, while still keeping your cups hanging and at easy reach. For instance, you can add attachments and hooks to clever storage spaces you're ignoring in the kitchen, like the underside of a tall cabinet shelf. Or, install a seamless horizontal racking in the kitchen above the sink to hang popular kitchen utensils and measuring items. Measuring cups and spoons made out of metal can seamlessly adhere to a magnetic knife rack or board.
If the idea of hanging storage still doesn't sit well with you, no worries. Measuring cups are specifically designed for nesting, so don't let them float around aimlessly in different drawers and kitchen surfaces. Instead, easily stack them and place them safely within a drawer or cupboard. For extra good measure (pun intended), you can even store nested measuring cups in a labeled Tupperware or sturdy container for organizational function and ease.