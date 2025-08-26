Beet Ketchup Is A Uniquely Tasty, Nightshade-Free Swap For Your Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a lover of ketchup, it might come as a surprise to you that tomatoes weren't always a defining ingredient. While most brands of ketchup you see on the shelf are a blend of tomatoes, vinegar, and a sweetener, ketchup doesn't have to stick to the conventional modern formula. Beet ketchup is a wonderfully tasty alternative to tomato ketchup that's very easy to make, not to mention nightshade-free.

If you can't stomach raw tomatoes, the culprit might be certain compounds that place tomatoes (along with potatoes, peppers, and eggplant to name a few) in the category of nightshades. While the notion that tomatoes are poisonous has long been disproven, many people complain of stomach inflammation after eating them or any other nightshade. Beets are the sweet veggie with plenty of vital nutrients of their own that'll help recreate a tomato-free ketchup to enjoy with your french fries. While they don't mimic the tangy umami flavor of a tomato, beets have a rich, earthy sweetness that can complement tangy vinegar and aromatics.

All you need to make beet ketchup is roasted beets, vinegar, dates, water, garlic and onion powder, and salt. For every three beets you'll want to use a cup of liquid, usually equal parts water and vinegar. Simply add all ingredients to a blender and blitz until they reach a smooth, thin ketchup-like consistency.