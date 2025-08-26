How The Smell Of Breakfast Sandwiches Forced Starbucks To Rethink Its Menu

The smell of a breakfast sandwich coming together is one of life's great comforts: The sizzle of bacon crisping in its own fat, the nutty sweetness of bread turning golden in the toaster, the soft hiss of eggs meeting a hot pan. It's the scent that feels like a Sunday morning. Just perfect ... unless you're in a coffee shop. In 2008, Starbucks had to make the hard decision to temporarily stop serving warm breakfast sandwiches because their savory aroma was overpowering the very thing they were famous for — the smell of coffee.

The coffee giant announced that it would stop serving warm breakfast sandwiches as part of a broader turnaround plan and shift its focus to healthier breakfast choices and high-quality baked goods. Howard D. Schultz, Starbucks' chairman and chief executive, was quoted in The New York Times saying, "The scent of the warm sandwiches interferes with the coffee aroma in our stores." According to Forbes, the move was welcomed: "The warming breakfast aroma is its biggest problem, overwhelming the coffee aroma that Starbucks views as critical to its experience," one financial analyst noted.

The sandwiches returned six months later, with better ingredients, lower cooking temperatures, leaner bacon, and a scent engineered to stay in its lane. Cut to today, and Starbucks sells premade sandwiches, procured fresh every day from local catering companies, leaving their trained baristas to focus on the coffee experience.