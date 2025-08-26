Pencil Edges Explained: The Subtle Countertop Detail That Makes A Big Impact

If you've ever accidentally smacked your hip (or worse, your head) on the corner of a sharp countertop, then you know the pain that follows and the bruise that lingers for days. Maybe you've debated round countertop corners, but something about that just feels so ... dated. Enter: pencil edges, a shape for countertops that gives off the same look as a straight-edge but lacks the pointedness that comes with it.

Pencil edges are what you get when you just slightly round the edge of a countertop so that it doesn't form a sharp 90-degree angle but instead gently slopes like the shape of a pencil, hence the name. These edges can completely transform the vibe of your kitchen from a dangerous obstacle course into a sleek, elegant environment. It creates a sophisticated look in whatever material it's made from, whether granite, quartz, marble, or others (here are 14 kitchen countertop materials explained). Beyond the single pencil edge, there are also double pencil edges, triple pencil edges, extended pencil edges, and beveled pencil edges.