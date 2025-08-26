The Country That Eats The Most Butter Isn't The One You Expect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If someone asked you to guess which country consumes the most butter per capita, you'd probably think of Ireland with its world-famous Kerrygold, or maybe France — those croissants and pastries have their buttery-rich taste for a reason. But as it turns out, the answer's a name you should recognize, yet is so remote on the map that there's an entire subreddit dedicated to chronicling maps that "forgot" to include it. It's the native land of kiwi birds, rugby, and Middle-earth (in "The Lord of the Rings" movies): New Zealand!

According to the World Population Review, New Zealand leads the world by a pretty wide margin, with Kiwis eating on average 3.9 kilograms per person per year — that's about 34.5 sticks of butter. This makes perfect sense when you consider that New Zealand is actually one of the most prolific butter producers in the world.

Per the USDA, despite being roughly the size of Colorado, this island nation produces a whopping 4% of the world's butter, or about 515,000 tons annually. The United States, which is approximately 37 times larger than New Zealand, only produces 4% more butter than this comparatively small country. When you're sitting on such an abundant supply of high-quality dairy, it's no wonder New Zealanders have developed a love affair with butter.