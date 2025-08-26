The Country That Eats The Most Butter Isn't The One You Expect
If someone asked you to guess which country consumes the most butter per capita, you'd probably think of Ireland with its world-famous Kerrygold, or maybe France — those croissants and pastries have their buttery-rich taste for a reason. But as it turns out, the answer's a name you should recognize, yet is so remote on the map that there's an entire subreddit dedicated to chronicling maps that "forgot" to include it. It's the native land of kiwi birds, rugby, and Middle-earth (in "The Lord of the Rings" movies): New Zealand!
According to the World Population Review, New Zealand leads the world by a pretty wide margin, with Kiwis eating on average 3.9 kilograms per person per year — that's about 34.5 sticks of butter. This makes perfect sense when you consider that New Zealand is actually one of the most prolific butter producers in the world.
Per the USDA, despite being roughly the size of Colorado, this island nation produces a whopping 4% of the world's butter, or about 515,000 tons annually. The United States, which is approximately 37 times larger than New Zealand, only produces 4% more butter than this comparatively small country. When you're sitting on such an abundant supply of high-quality dairy, it's no wonder New Zealanders have developed a love affair with butter.
New Zealanders used to eat a lot more butter
Believe it or not, today's butter consumption in New Zealand is actually quite modest compared to the past. If you look back to the '60s, per TeAra Encyclopedia, the people here ate a whopping 19.5 kilograms a year, per person. And no, things haven't changed because New Zealanders suddenly decided they didn't like butter anymore. The real culprit was government regulation on an alternative that's seemingly better than butter in almost every way: margarine.
From the early 1900s through the late 1960s, New Zealand had essentially banned margarine through the Margarine Acts of 1895 and 1908. These restricted the entry of any "butter substitute" into the country's market, as the government viewed it as a threat to the country's massive dairy industry. So, for most New Zealanders, if they wanted flavorful cooking fat or to make something like a tropical passion fruit pavlova, butter was pretty much the only option.
It wasn't until 1972 that the government lifted the ban on margarine after deciding it wasn't all that horrible after all. Since then, Kiwis have had access to cheaper margarine, and many made the switch solely for that reason. However, the kicker is the increased level of nutritional awareness. Cholesterol became a real concern for many, which is something that butter has in spades. Margarine was then seen as a healthier alternative, which accelerated the migration to Team Margarine. While butter consumption as a whole has dropped, New Zealanders clearly still have a soft spot for their country's export.
The must-tastes of New Zealand butters
Never tried New Zealand butter before? You're in for a treat, because their grass-feds are the stuff of legend among chefs and food enthusiasts. Rich and complex in flavor aside, the best thing about New Zealand's butter is its creaminess, which is so soft that it can melt in your mouth, making it ideal for buttered toasts due to its spreadability. Just one try and we guarantee that you'll quickly understand why New Zealanders are so passionate about it.
For your first taste, we highly recommend splurging on premium brands like Lewis Road Creamery for the most authentic experience possible. At $6.99 a stick as of this writing, it's pricier than Irish alternatives like Kerrygold at $4.99, but you're getting some delicious, non-GMO, 365-day pasture-raised, grass-fed butter in return.
That's not hyperbole, mind you. According to our reviewer who had a taste of Costco's Kirkland Signature Grass-fed Butter (which is signed with "Product of New Zealand" right on the package and, after some digging, we found to be sourced from Hokitika, New Zealand), they scored it as being tasty enough to give the best of Irish butters a serious run for their money.